NPR
Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, about the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program. We're going to get another view on this issue now. Wisdom Cole is the national director of the NAACP's Youth and College Division, and he joins us this morning. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
The economic arguments for and against Biden's student debt relief plans
President Biden's plan to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt is drawing cheers - also plenty of boos. Borrowers are happy with the prospect of having up to $20,000 in college loans forgiven. Critics are questioning the fairness and the economic fallout of the president's plan. We are going to talk through some of the arguments for and against the plan with NPR's Scott Horsley. Hey, Scott.
NPR
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been pushing for student loan relief for years
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts about the Biden administration's plan to forgive some college debt owed by millions of American students. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Now let's hear from some students who could be affected directly by the Biden plan. ASHANTI JEAN-CLAUDE: Ten thousand dollars...
NPR
Biden wants to erase some or all federal student loan debt for millions of borrowers
President Biden announced a sweeping student loan cancellation plan Wednesday. Some are rejoicing over newfound financial freedom, but there are critics on both sides. Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Yeah. President Biden will cancel some or all federal student...
NPR
A family looks for answers into why so many of them develop Alzheimer's disease
In some families, Alzheimer's seems inevitable. KAREN DOUTHITT: Your grandmother has it. Your mom has it. Your uncle has it. Your aunts have it. Your cousin has it. I always assumed that I would have it. MARTINEZ: NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on three sisters who wanted to know why Alzheimer's...
NPR
Examining President Biden's student loan forgiveness program
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is designed to help low-income borrowers. But many will still have loans to pay off after Biden's changes. President Biden announced a plan this week to offer up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers. GISELLE PARKS: Holy cow. Holy cow....
NPR
News brief: student debt relief, Trump investigation, Ukraine military aid
Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. Yeah, President Biden will cancel some or all federal student loan debt for as many as 43 million people, and though the news has been expected for months, it still included a few surprises. MARTIN: We've got...
NPR
When did human bodies evolve to sweat? We don't know exactly when
All summer, NPR's science desk has been looking at sweat. Humans are covered head to toe with millions of sweat glands. But it wasn't always so. NPR's Pien Huang tells us how human bodies evolved so we could sweat. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Sweating is essential to humans. HEATHER DINGWALL: During...
NPR
Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
News brief: Wyoming economic summit, student debt equity, nuclear plant at risk
Every summer, economic leaders from around the world swap their dress shoes for hiking boots and head to Jackson Hole, Wyo. This morning, they will hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. And expectations for this speech are as high as the Grand Teton Mountains around them. Powell and his colleagues at the Fed are under pressure to curb inflation, and investors want to know what they're going to do.
NPR
Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Biden administration moves to make DACA harder to challenge in court
NPR's A Martinez talks to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which is now in the federal government's code of regulations. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, first started accepting applications ten years ago this month....
NPR
What we're learning from the redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann to discuss findings from the Justice Department's release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. We begin this hour with a story of 15 boxes - 15 boxes of documents handed over by former President Trump's...
