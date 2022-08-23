Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: August 25
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno's goal was to specifically honor Black mother's in the city.
Springfield Gardens tenants protest conditions of apartments
A group of dissatisfied tenants gathered on School Street in Springfield Thursday protesting conditions at the Springfield Gardens Apartments.
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council's Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
westernmassnews.com
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield
Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley. New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue.
iBerkshires.com
2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge Winner Announced
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first-place winner of the 2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge, as determined by a panel of local judges, is Brittany Hunter with her photo "Fountain Flowers." The photo has won her a prize package donated by local downtown businesses, and her photo will be featured in Pittsfield's...
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
westernmassnews.com
Baker, Neal arrive in Springfield by train to discuss East-West rail
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker arrived in Springfield Tuesday afternoon by train. He and other officials are working to highlight the East-West rail, which would connect Boston with Pittsfield and Springfield. That project is now on track to move forward after the governor signed an infrastructure bond bill...
Second Chance in Springfield asking for donations after window smashed
Due to the high insurance deductible, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with the cost of replacing the window.
westernmassnews.com
Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home
Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic.
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
Ware Town Hall could be sold as community weighs options
WARE — The town is accepting proposals for an $80,000 facilities study — a cost/benefit analysis on using the vacant Country Bank building on Main Street for municipal use and possibly selling off the Town Hall building. During a June 1 press conference outside the bank's decommissioned former...
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
Westfield councilors update ‘riding on sidewalks’ ordinance to allow bicycles
WESTFIELD — At their Aug. 18 meeting, Westfield city councilors unanimously passed the second reading of an amended ordinance allowing bicyclists to ride on sidewalks except where posted. According to Legislative and Ordinance Committee Chair Ralph J. Figy, the amendment changes the ordinance to conform to actual practice, especially...
westernmassnews.com
South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms
Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic.
Springfield man with more than 100 arraignments released on $500 bail
A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.
Westfield City Council stalls transfer of trash facility from Board of Health to DPW
WESTFIELD — At-large Councilor Dan Allie asked the City Council on Aug. 18 to approve the transfer of care, custody, management and control of the Twiss Street Transfer Station from the Board of Health to the Board of Public Works, with the recommendation of the City Properties Committee, which Allie chairs. However, the majority of councilors voted to send it back to his committee.
Two pedestrians in crosswalk hit by car in Springfield
Two women were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Springfield Thursday morning.
