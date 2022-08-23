ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield

Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school. Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley. New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Finding back to school clothing at affordable prices.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge Winner Announced

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first-place winner of the 2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge, as determined by a panel of local judges, is Brittany Hunter with her photo "Fountain Flowers." The photo has won her a prize package donated by local downtown businesses, and her photo will be featured in Pittsfield’s...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Baker, Neal arrive in Springfield by train to discuss East-West rail

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker arrived in Springfield Tuesday afternoon by train. He and other officials are working to highlight the East-West rail, which would connect Boston with Pittsfield and Springfield. That project is now on track to move forward after the governor signed an infrastructure bond bill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Ware Town Hall could be sold as community weighs options

WARE — The town is accepting proposals for an $80,000 facilities study — a cost/benefit analysis on using the vacant Country Bank building on Main Street for municipal use and possibly selling off the Town Hall building. During a June 1 press conference outside the bank’s decommissioned former...
WARE, MA
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
MassLive.com

Westfield City Council stalls transfer of trash facility from Board of Health to DPW

WESTFIELD — At-large Councilor Dan Allie asked the City Council on Aug. 18 to approve the transfer of care, custody, management and control of the Twiss Street Transfer Station from the Board of Health to the Board of Public Works, with the recommendation of the City Properties Committee, which Allie chairs. However, the majority of councilors voted to send it back to his committee.
WESTFIELD, MA

