The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers at the Gloucester Chamber office to greet visitors, answers questions, offer recommendations, and provide general information. Available hours include Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take one, two, or all three shifts, or even split shifts! If you are interested in learning more, please contact Becca at becca@capeannchamber.com.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO