One dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Eden Prairie Center store
Eden Prairie Center went on lockdown Monday evening after there were reports of an active shooter at Scheels. There are reports that at least one shot was fired in the store.
Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
fox9.com
Single-punch death perpetrator found not guilty of manslaughter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man charged with throwing a single punch that led to the death of another was found guilty of assault charges and not guilty of manslaughter. In a trial that began on Aug. 16, a jury found Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, guilty of fifth-degree assault after charges alleged in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
bulletin-news.com
Woman Robbed At Gunpoint While Sitting In Car In Maplewood
A lady from Maplewood said that on Sunday night, when she was sitting in her vehicle, a guy brandished a pistol at her and snatched her mobile phone. Police said that they were called to the vicinity of 88 Tiffany Place on Sunday night at at 9:15 p.m. The 23-year-old...
Man arrested after firing shots outside Brooklyn Park apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police were called to a Brooklyn Park apartment complex Monday night after a man fired shots outside the building.A woman called 911 around 10:45 p.m. to report a man she knew was outside her apartment with a handgun. Officers made their way to the complex on the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North, and before they arrived, the man started shooting, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.No injuries were reported.Police said the man hid inside one of the apartments, and after officers surrounded it, he and the other occupants came out. The suspect was arrested.Police recovered a handgun from the apartment. They'll continue to invesigate.
KNOX News Radio
Police: Teen brought own ammo in fatal shooting at MN store
Authorities believe a 19-year-old man who shot and killed himself in an Eden Prairie (MN) Scheels store brought his own ammunition to the store and loaded it in a semi-automatic handgun he asked to see. Eden Prairie Police say, according to a preliminary investigation, when an employee brought the unloaded...
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
ktoe.com
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Man killed, another man injured in south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say speed most likely caused a deadly crash on the south side of the city early Wednesday.It occurred just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Two cars were totaled in the collision. One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.A 60-year-old man driving the other car is recovering at the hospital.
swnewsmedia.com
Man charged after allegedly attacking Mystic Lake Casino security with two-by-four
Police arrested a man after he allegedly attacked security workers with two large pieces of wood at Mystic Lake Casino on Saturday, Aug. 13. Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake was charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint.
Eden Prairie mall put on lockdown after man fatally shoots himself inside store
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – A Twin Cities mall went on lockdown for a couple of hours Monday night after a man fatally shot himself inside a store.Eden Prairie police say officers were called to Eden Prairie Center at about 7:25 p.m. after there was a "report of a shot fired" inside the Scheels sporting goods store. Officers arrived to find a man dead inside the store from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The lockdown was lifted at about 9:20 p.m. Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett says the investigation is "active and fluid," and he noted that several members of...
Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs
MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found Jerry Westrom guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder in the 1993 death of 35-year-old Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.Westrom, 56, was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and said the jury deliberated for two hours before asking Judge Juan G. Hoyas this question: "If we find the defendant guilty of...
Police locate mother of 10-month-old girl found at MSP Airport
The appeal has been canceled after the child’s mother was located. "The child has been identified and her mother has been found safe," the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced. "Thanks to all who shared the alert and provided info that helped investigators identify the child and locate her relatives."
6-year-old girl shot in south Minneapolis while riding bikes with her family
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-year-old girl was struck by gunfire as she rode her bike with her family Monday evening in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), the girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Officers from the Minneapolis Park...
fox9.com
Isanti man convicted of murder in 1993 cold case
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A hockey dad and Isanti businessman has been found guilty of murdering Jeanne Childs in June 1993. A jury on Thursday spent about a few hours deliberating before finding Jerry Westrom, 56, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder. Westrom was arrested 25 years after...
Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota bus driver arrested for drunken driving
CARLTON, Minn. – A charter bus driver is facing charges after he was arrested for driving drunk with 35 students aboard in northeastern Minnesota. 49-year-old Patrick Bullard of Cannon Falls is charged with DWI and drinking from an open bottle. State troopers responded Sunday morning to complaints that the...
Girl, 6, struck by stray bullet while biking with family in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 6-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet Monday evening while riding her bike with family in south Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street, just south of East Phillips Park.Officers aided the young victim at the scene before an ambulance brought her to an area hospital. She is expected to survive.Investigators say the girl was struck by a stray bullet from a shootout between two men across 24th Street. No other injuries have been reported. Police spoke with witnesses at the scene...
Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge
An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
