Incredible new James Webb photos show dazzling auroras on Jupiter
Jupiter is a beautiful planet, and one of the most eye-catching that you’ll find within our solar system. The gas giant just has a lot going on. And now, thanks to the power of the James Webb space telescope, we’ve been given a spectacular view of auroras on Jupiter. Additionally, James Webb has captured some amazing images of the planet’s haze and details like never before.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
James Webb Space Telescope glimpses Earendel, the most distant star known in the universe
The James Webb Space Telescope has caught a glimpse of the most distant star known in the universe, which had been announced by scientists using Webb's predecessor Hubble only a few months ago.
In a single month, the James Webb Space Telescope has seen the oldest galaxies, messy cosmic collisions, and a hot gas planet's atmosphere
In the month since the space telescope released its first batch of images, it's deluged astronomers with observations of distant cosmic objects.
Mars: The Red Planet
Mars is a rusty, red world and one of the most explored planets in the solar system.
NASA’s oldest probe, Voyager 2, is turning 45 at the solar system’s edge
Voyager 1 exploring interstellar space. Deposit PhotosFirst launched in 1977, NASA's twin Voyager probe are the agency's longest-operating mission.
New Hubble photo of Orion Nebula is stunning and hypnotic
Hubble has captured a new photo of the Orion Nebula, and it is absolutely breathtaking. The photo is mostly centered around a celestial cloudscape in the nebula, which includes a Herbig-Haro object known as HH 505. Herbig-Haro objects are luminous regions that surround newborn stars. The image is stunning and a great reminder that Hubble has plenty of life left in it.
Nasa’s top space photos of all time revealed – including a galaxy ‘optical illusion’
NASA has been exploring space for over 60 years. Over this time the US space agency has amalgamated some extremely impressive images and we've rounded up some of the best ones below. Glowing green Earth. Floating above Earth on the International Space Station provides some spectacular views but recent solar...
James Webb telescope photo shows 2 massive galaxies smashing together
James Webb continues to amaze with the work that it is doing. The latest image the James Webb team shares is of two massive galaxies smashing together. The galactic collision is so intense that what appear to be sparks can be seen shooting out from the galaxies as they collide. Even more intriguing is that neither galaxy seems to have a supermassive black hole at the center.
Webb Space Telescope reveals new out-of-this-world look at Jupiter
Auroras, storms, and more spectacular cosmic images of the planet Jupiter have been captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Images of the biggest planet in our solar system were released on Monday and showed stunning details of the gas giant, including its slim rings and Great Red Spot.
See the largest image the James Webb Space Telescope has taken to date
A team of scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have just released the largest image taken by the telescope so far. The image is a mosaic of 690 individual frames taken with the telescope's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and it covers an area of sky about eight times as large as JWST's First Deep Field Image released on July 12. And it is absolutely FULL of early galaxies, many never seen before. Additionally, the team may have photographed one of the most distant galaxies yet observed.
James Webb Space Telescope just detected carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
Humanity's giant space telescope has captured evidence of carbon dioxide in a planet outside of the solar system for the first time. According to a Thursday press release on NASA TV, for the first time, NASA's James Webb Telescope has captured clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a gas giant exoplanet called WASP-39 b.
A New Image From Webb Shows Galaxy NGC 1365, Known to Have an Actively Feeding Supermassive Black Hole
The James Webb Space Telescope continues to deliver stunning images of the Universe, demonstrating that the years of development and delays were well worth the wait! The latest comes from Judy Schmidt (aka. Geckzilla, SpaceGeck), an astrophotographer who processed an image taken by Webb of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1365. Also known as the Great Barred Spiral Galaxy, NGC 1365 is a double-barred spiral galaxy consisting of a long bar and a smaller barred structure located about 56 million light-years away in the southern constellation Fornax.
Hubble's Closeup of The Orion Nebula Looks Like a Surreal Dreamscape
One of the most beautiful and spectacular regions of the night sky can be found in the constellation of Orion. Between the stars Alnitak, Saif, and Rigel, floats a vast, thick cloud of interstellar dust and gas. This is the Orion Nebula, a nest of material in which baby stars are being born and one of the most studied and photographed objects in the Milky Way. Spanning 24 light-years, it's so close and large that it's visible to the naked eye. Because of its relative proximity (around 1,344 light-years from the Sun), this spectacular cloud is an important laboratory for understanding star formation. You just have...
The moon's far side could offer a view of the universe even deeper than the James Webb Space Telescope
The potential science from future lunar missions stretches far beyond the moon.
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
Dust found on the asteroid Ryugu is older than our solar system
The asteroid Ryugu is located roughly 300 million kilometers from Earth. It completes an orbit around the Sun every 16 months, and many believe an asteroid like it helped fuel the origin of water on Earth. Now, an international team of researchers studying dust particles gathered from Ryugu believe they may have discovered presolar stardust — space dust that existed before our solar system was formed.
Webb telescope zooms in on planet beyond our solar system
The team observed carbon dioxide on a hot gas giant called Wasp-39b, about 700 light years away
Shrouded in Mystery: Scientists Finally Discover the Origin of Chromatin
Analysis of the genome and proteome shows that eukaryotic evolution gave rise to the regulatory function of chromatin. Two meters of DNA must fit into a nucleus that is just 8 millionths of a meter wide in practically every human cell. DNA must wrap around structural proteins called histones in order to solve the extreme space challenge, much like wool around a spool. This coiled genetic architecture, known as chromatin, shields DNA from harm and plays an important role in gene regulation.
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
