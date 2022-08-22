Read full article on original website
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
bellevueheraldleader.com
You Won’t Believe Where Abandoned Antique Train Was Found In IL
This abandoned antique train is a very unique find in the middle of nowhere in Illinois. Finding Abandoned Trains Isn't A Normal Thing In Illinois. A few months ago, I found a video and photos of an abandoned Illinois train. This wasn't just any old locomotive. It was used in the popular movie, "The Fugitive." Check it out, HERE.
All Night Horror Movie Fest Is Coming To Popular IL Drive-In
Illinois horror fans are excited about the annual all-night movie festival coming to the Midway Drive-In. The absolutely best way to enjoy a movie is at a drive-in theater. It's such a fun experience for the whole family. Of course, horror flicks are the best films to watch on an outdoor screen. Being outside definitely takes the scary to the next level.
nrgmediadixon.com
Silverview Rail Car Finally Arrives in Oregon for the Depot Museum
The Silverview rail car has finally arrived at its final “Oregon Home” at the Oregon Depot Museum. This has been a long process and the city says they are thankful for everyone who has been involved. The City also says thank you Oregon Illinois Depot for bringing a...
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season
After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
wvik.org
I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go
That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
Dog found dead, abandoned inside kennel in Davenport; Iowa DNR searching for owner
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead in Davenport Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the department, a DNR conservation officer was on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue on Aug. 21 when they found an abandoned kennel in the foliage.
Krumpets Restaurant & Bakery Starts Your Morning with Sweetness
I think one of the subtle charms of bakeries and diners is the fact that no matter where in the country you might find yourself, you're never that far from a blissful little eatery offering an omelet, pancakes, or bakery. For residents of Fulton, IL — a sleepy river town...
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
superhits106.com
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
Man missing out of Port Byron
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person from Port Byron On August 23 at about 10:46 p.m. the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Missing Person complaint in Port Byron. Steven R. Mudd was last seen on August 23 at approximately 6 a.m. when he left his […]
An Ode To Chicago’s Most Famous Cuisine, From Iowa’s Doc Kaalberg
The year is 1929. The Great Depression has started and folks are hungry. Chicagoans say “Hold my hot dog…I got you.”. The origin of the Chicago Dog, is wrapped up in a time when folks were working hard and needed a nutrious yet delicious meal. The components of the Chicago Dog saved the working class and have stayed unchanged since the original rolled up and out of a hot dog stand.
