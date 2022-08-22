Read full article on original website
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
Drive-Thru Free Food Giveaway This Saturday (Aug 27) in Dubuque
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
This is the Last Time You’ll Get To Enjoy This QC Favorite
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Pickerman's fans as of late. "Our family has had the amazing opportunity and experience the past three years of owning and operating Pickerman’s Deli. The time has come to close this chapter of our lives and open a new one." But...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
Officials looking for owner of abandoned dog found dead in kennel in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday. In a Facebook post, the DNR said the dog had already died by the time an officer found the kennel while on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue.
You Won’t Believe Where Abandoned Antique Train Was Found In IL
This abandoned antique train is a very unique find in the middle of nowhere in Illinois. Finding Abandoned Trains Isn't A Normal Thing In Illinois. A few months ago, I found a video and photos of an abandoned Illinois train. This wasn't just any old locomotive. It was used in the popular movie, "The Fugitive." Check it out, HERE.
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured.
Rock Falls Mayor Says the City Does Not Have a Blueprint of What to do After Demolition of Micro Industries Building
Rock Falls Mayor Rod Klecker recently stated that it is exciting to see what the city will do with the $2.2 million federal grant money they recently received. The money will be used for the demolition of the abandon Micro Industries building. Klecker said the city does not have a...
2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season
After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after I-74 motorcycle crash in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident after he crashed into a guardrail in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the City of Davenport, at about 1:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, first responders were dispatched to the Spruce Hill Drive interchange on I-74 after a motorcycle accident was reported.
Medical Issue Causes One-Vehicle Crash
Police say one person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Dubuque. 82 year old Patricia Hanten of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Hanten was driving west on University Avenue and approaching John F. Kennedy Road Monday shortly after 11 a.m. when she experienced a medical issue and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle struck the median and a street light before striking a grass embankment.
The 97X Studio May Be Empty, But We’re Still Here
This week starts a long and exciting process for all of us here at 97X. A few weeks ago, we found out that corporate is building us a new studio after dealing with tech gremlins within the setup we had for so long. Power outages, buttons randomly not working, screens turning on and off on their own. It's a relief, but it also causes some logistic issues.
School bus crash in Iowa sends student, two drivers to the hospital
BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) — A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County on Tuesday morning. The Bennett Community School District superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on...
