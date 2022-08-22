ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IA

A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]

Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
CASCADE, IA
Bellevue, IA
You Won’t Believe Where Abandoned Antique Train Was Found In IL

This abandoned antique train is a very unique find in the middle of nowhere in Illinois. Finding Abandoned Trains Isn't A Normal Thing In Illinois. A few months ago, I found a video and photos of an abandoned Illinois train. This wasn't just any old locomotive. It was used in the popular movie, "The Fugitive." Check it out, HERE.
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident

LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured.
LINN COUNTY, IA
2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season

After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
DAVENPORT, IA
Medical Issue Causes One-Vehicle Crash

Police say one person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Dubuque. 82 year old Patricia Hanten of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Hanten was driving west on University Avenue and approaching John F. Kennedy Road Monday shortly after 11 a.m. when she experienced a medical issue and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle struck the median and a street light before striking a grass embankment.
DUBUQUE, IA
The 97X Studio May Be Empty, But We’re Still Here

This week starts a long and exciting process for all of us here at 97X. A few weeks ago, we found out that corporate is building us a new studio after dealing with tech gremlins within the setup we had for so long. Power outages, buttons randomly not working, screens turning on and off on their own. It's a relief, but it also causes some logistic issues.
MOLINE, IL
School bus crash in Iowa sends student, two drivers to the hospital

BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) — A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County on Tuesday morning. The Bennett Community School District superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA

