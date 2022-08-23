Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Stereogum
Noah Cyrus – “Every Beginning Ends” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)
Here’s a collab that feels like a flex on the part of both parties. On the latest single from her debut full-length The Hardest Part, Noah Cyrus joins forces with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. Recorded in Seattle at Gibbard’s studio, “Every Beginning Ends” is a soft acoustic ballad tinged with pedal steel, documenting the end of a romantic relationship. “You have to wake up every morning and choose to love someone,” Cyrus and Gibbard sing in harmony. “But I’m finding that harder the more that I’m falling out of love with you.” It reminds me of A.A. Bondy or some other sad-eyed post-Heartbreaker alt-country troubadour.
Stereogum
Watch The Adorable Spectacle Of Olivia Rodrigo Joining Billy Joel Onstage At Madison Square Garden
Last year, when the huge-on-arrival teenage pop star Olivia Rodrigo released her second single “Deja Vu,” Rodrigo’s lyrics included a kind of unexpected shoutout. In an accusatory address to an ex who’s already moved on, Rodrigo say, “I bet that she knows Billy Joel because you played her ‘Uptown Girl.'” That moment was fun for conflicting reasons. On the one hand, doesn’t everyone know Billy Joel and “Uptown Girl”? On the other, why would present-day teenagers be thinking about Billy Joel at all? But also, why wouldn’t they? “Uptown Girl” could be grandparent music for someone Rodrigo’s age, but sometimes, grandparent music still hits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stereogum
Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”
Elton John and Britney Spears have released a new song, “Hold Me Closer.” The duet is Spears’ first single in six years and her first music since being released from a conservatorship this past November. News of the song started circulating last month after reports emerged that...
Stereogum
Iron & Wine Covers Lori McKenna With Ohmme, Who Changed Their Name To Finom
LORI is a new four-song collection from Iron & Wine comprising covers from the Lori McKenna songbook. Sam Beam recorded it in Memphis at Sam Phillips Studios with producer Matt Ross-Spang. Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the Chicago band Finom (formerly Ohmme) feature on all four tracks — and yes, sorry to the bury the lede, but Ohmme have apparently changed their name to Finom. The full EP is out next month; in the meantime we get the group’s rendition of “That’s How You Know” from 2011’s Loraine. Hear the cover and McKenna’s original below.
Stereogum
Watch The Decemberists Bring Out Lin-Manuel Miranda In Central Park
Here’s a litmus test for you: How does the thought of a surprise Lin-Manuel Miranda guest spot at a Decemberists concert sit with you? Do you find the prospect of such a collaboration delightful or unbearable? It’s hard to imagine many people landing in the middle there. The...
Stereogum
Whitmer Thomas – “Most Likely”
Last month, comedian Whitmer Thomas announced a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. He shared “Rigamarole” from it at the time, and today Thomas is back with another single, “Most Likely,” which features backing vocals from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne and fellow comedian Mitra Jouhari.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Rina Sawayama – “Phantom”
Next month, the futuristic pan-genre pop star Rina Sawayama will release her much-anticipated sophomore album Hold The Girl. Sawayama has already shared a handful of singles from the LP: “This Hell,” “Catch Me In The Air,” the title track. Now, with the album release looming, Sawayama has also shared a grand and vulnerable power ballad called “Phantom.”
Stereogum
Momma – “Divine Hammer” (The Breeders Cover)
The Los Angeles duo Momma released their third full-length album, Household Name, in the beginning of July, and they’ve spent their summer on the road opening for Snail Mail. They recently did a live session for SiriusXMU, and they recorded a cover of the Breeders, which are certainly one of Momma’s alt-rock touchstones. They took on the needling “Divine Hammer,” a single from the band’s 1993 album Last Splash. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Watch Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”
Arctic Monkeys are currently gigging around Europe at various festivals. Tonight, they did a set at Zürich Openair 2022, where they debuted a brand-new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” It’s a mid-tempo, reggae-tinged number with intercutting wah-wah-wah guitar effects. The...
Stereogum
Disheveled Cuss – “Creep A Little Closer”
In 2020, Nick Reinhart released a solo debut album under the monicker Disheveled Cuss. Today, the frontman for Sacramento math-rockers Tera Melos is back with another Disheveled Cuss project titled Into The Couch. It’s out September 30 and features an album cover designed by Fat Wreck Records favorite Mark Desalvo. Reinhart has also shared a contemplative lead single, “Creep A Little Closer,” which comes with a video directed by Matthew Loren Oates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Joni Mitchell Presented With Honorary Doctorate From Berklee College Of Music
Joni Mitchell was presented with an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College Of Music at a private ceremony that took place in Santa Monica, California recently. “Well, luckily I’m too old to get a swelled head,” Mitchell said at the event, per a press release. “It’s a beautiful event. Words can’t describe it. I’ve got my good friends here with me.”
Stereogum
Julia Jacklin On How Robyn, Throbbing Gristle, & More Shaped Her Stellar New Album PRE PLEASURE
Julia Jacklin knows how to write a song that can turn you into a puddle. 2019’s Crushing opened with a sinister retelling of coming back to oneself after an unbalanced relationship shifted a sense of autonomy and self-awareness. The tracks that followed detailed social anxiety, familial intervention, and the emotional ruins left in heartbreak’s wake. But on her third album PRE PLEASURE, out this Friday, Jacklin didn’t want to sit in her feels anymore.
Stereogum
Lowertown – “Bucktooth”
The young Atlanta bedroom-pop duo Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, aka Lowertown, are signed to Dirty Hit, the British record label that brought you the 1975, Rina Sawayama, and beabadoobee. In October, they’ll release their debut album I Love To Lie, which features today’s new single “Bucktooth.” The song’s built around ramshackle guitar chords and fervent twee vocals from Osby and Weinberg, sounding loopy as they unload about something quite serious. “They’re extremists and I don’t like it/ I just wanted to have a good time,” the duo sings, before concluding, “I can’t handle any more guns.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Snarls – “After You (Samantha’s Song)”
The Columbus-based Band To Watch Snarls released their debut album, Burst, in 2020, and they followed it up last year with an EP, What About Flowers?, one of the best of 2021. Today, they’re back with a one-off single called “After You (Samantha’s Song),” a gorgeously lush track filled with soft harmonies that just builds and builds.
Stereogum
Dead Cross – “Heart Reformer”
These days, Mike Patton apparently isn’t sure whether he’s still a part of Faith No More; he recently said that it’s been “radio silence” between him and the rest of the band ever since his agoraphobia forced him to back out of a tour last year. But Patton does have new music on the way. Patton is one fourth of Dead Cross, a supergroup that makes frantic and unhinged hardcore. The group also features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombado, former Locust frontman Justin Pearson, and Retox guitarist Michael Crain. This fall, they’ll release the new album II.
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “I’m Tight”
Earlier this month, the jazzy electronic auteur Louis Cole released a new single, “Let It Happen.” Today, the Los Angeles musician has announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, and has shared another song, “I’m Tight,” which coils through a groovy, smooth, and infectious 7 minutes. “It comes from me recording about 100 different cells of funk, choosing my favorite ones and quilting them together into a song,” Cole said in a statement. “I had to practice the bass part a lot for this one.” Check it out below.
Comments / 0