ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
calexicochronicle.com

Paula Llanas Appointed as Director of Imperial County of Social Services

EL CENTRO — On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Paula Llanas as the new director of the Imperial County Department of Social Services (ICDSS). “Ms. Llanas has consistently demonstrated her ability to be an effective and valuable leader and is another...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Teachers shown county-wide appreciation at regional event

EL CENTRO — Every parking spot near the gymnasium at Wilson Junior High School was occupied for the Teacher Appreciation Event that took place on Thursday, August 18. The first sight attendees encountered upon entering the gymnasium was a multitude of educators and faculty members seated in the center of the room. A stage was placed near the eastern entrance and had many chairs and screens placed on sides of the stage that were in sync with what the projector above was displaying.
EL CENTRO, CA
calmatters.network

Imperial County Fire Protection Crews Receive Raises

EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s firefighters and other fire protection workers finally got their raises. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, without discussion, for the approval of $827,177 worth of funding be reallocated to provide for pay scale increases for Imperial County firefighters. “I think it’s about time...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Temecula, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
City
El Centro, CA
City
Calexico, CA
City
Hemet, CA
City
Brawley, CA
City
Fallbrook, CA
Local
California Education
Calexico, CA
Education
holtvilletribune.com

Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win

IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest. The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

Imperial County Fire Department getting a salary increase

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is getting a salary increase. The wage increase was approved Wednesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. The Imperial County Firefighters Association (ICFA) says it's at 60% capacity when it comes to staffing and it was...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Tigers (Big and Small) Tear Back into the Classroom

IMPERIAL — Barioni Boulevard buzzed with action as students trickled in for their first day of school at Imperial High School on Monday morning, Aug. 22, and School Resource Officer Octavio Ayala was there to greet them. “I couldn’t wait for the school year to start. (We’ve) got beautiful...
IMPERIAL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#School Board#Elementary School#Brawley Union High School#K12#The Board Of Trustees
kyma.com

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Five-time Grammy nominee David Arkenstone comes to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - David Arkenstone, a five-time Grammy nominee brings an intimate candlelit evening concert along with a string quartet to the Historic Yuma Theatre on August 27. Arkenstone will be going on tour with ten dates, the first show being August 24 in Oceanside, California and will...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals. The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue. YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 17-23

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 17 and Aug. 23. 2:07 p.m.: A Niland man threatened to commit suicide by burning his home with himself in it. THURSDAY, AUG. 18. 9:11 a.m.: A person burglarized a...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
calmatters.network

Ex-IV Ministries Pastor Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

SAN DIEGO — Nearly three years to the day after being indicted, the former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. As part of his plea agreement, Victor Gonzalez faces a potential maximum of five years in...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Somerton man suspected of fraud and theft at local dealership

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is currently suspected of fraud and theft that happened at a local car dealership, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Alfredo Ibarra, 42, was suspected to have worked at a dealership where he possibly committed fraud and was later booked on six counts of Fraudulent Schemes and thirteen counts of Theft.
SOMERTON, AZ
kyma.com

Man asks MCAS Yuma for help after getting shot in the leg

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says a man went to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma after allegedly being shot. A man and woman drove up to the station's entrance and asked for help saying he was shot in the leg. MCAS personnel assessed the situation properly,...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Trending for more storm activity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions will remain warm and humid with some clouds this by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will trend below normal, but dew points will elevate to the 70s during the morning hours. We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy