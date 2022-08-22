Read full article on original website
Paula Llanas Appointed as Director of Imperial County of Social Services
EL CENTRO — On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Paula Llanas as the new director of the Imperial County Department of Social Services (ICDSS). “Ms. Llanas has consistently demonstrated her ability to be an effective and valuable leader and is another...
Teachers shown county-wide appreciation at regional event
EL CENTRO — Every parking spot near the gymnasium at Wilson Junior High School was occupied for the Teacher Appreciation Event that took place on Thursday, August 18. The first sight attendees encountered upon entering the gymnasium was a multitude of educators and faculty members seated in the center of the room. A stage was placed near the eastern entrance and had many chairs and screens placed on sides of the stage that were in sync with what the projector above was displaying.
Imperial County Fire Protection Crews Receive Raises
EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s firefighters and other fire protection workers finally got their raises. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, without discussion, for the approval of $827,177 worth of funding be reallocated to provide for pay scale increases for Imperial County firefighters. “I think it’s about time...
Local veteran starts petition for a VA hospital in Imperial County
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An imperial valley veteran started a petition to bring a VA hospital to the Imperial Valley. Nicholas Burdick a U.S. Navy Veteran and a 22-a-day survivor wants it known that Veterans need more care and attention across the Imperial Valley. He says sometimes he...
Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win
IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest. The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back students for first day of school
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a CBS news poll, about 67% of parents say they're scared for their children to go back to school after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas that killed 19 children. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) was at schools today welcoming...
Imperial County Fire Department getting a salary increase
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is getting a salary increase. The wage increase was approved Wednesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. The Imperial County Firefighters Association (ICFA) says it's at 60% capacity when it comes to staffing and it was...
Tigers (Big and Small) Tear Back into the Classroom
IMPERIAL — Barioni Boulevard buzzed with action as students trickled in for their first day of school at Imperial High School on Monday morning, Aug. 22, and School Resource Officer Octavio Ayala was there to greet them. “I couldn’t wait for the school year to start. (We’ve) got beautiful...
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Five-time Grammy nominee David Arkenstone comes to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - David Arkenstone, a five-time Grammy nominee brings an intimate candlelit evening concert along with a string quartet to the Historic Yuma Theatre on August 27. Arkenstone will be going on tour with ten dates, the first show being August 24 in Oceanside, California and will...
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals. The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue. YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 17-23
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 17 and Aug. 23. 2:07 p.m.: A Niland man threatened to commit suicide by burning his home with himself in it. THURSDAY, AUG. 18. 9:11 a.m.: A person burglarized a...
In-Depth: Why are drug seizures down along the San Diego-Mexico border in 2022?
New CBP data shows fewer drugs being seized along the border in 2022 than in the previous three years. ABC 10News Reporter Jared Aarons breaks down the numbers and talks to an expert to find out why.
Ex-IV Ministries Pastor Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges
SAN DIEGO — Nearly three years to the day after being indicted, the former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. As part of his plea agreement, Victor Gonzalez faces a potential maximum of five years in...
Somerton man suspected of fraud and theft at local dealership
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is currently suspected of fraud and theft that happened at a local car dealership, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Alfredo Ibarra, 42, was suspected to have worked at a dealership where he possibly committed fraud and was later booked on six counts of Fraudulent Schemes and thirteen counts of Theft.
Man asks MCAS Yuma for help after getting shot in the leg
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says a man went to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma after allegedly being shot. A man and woman drove up to the station's entrance and asked for help saying he was shot in the leg. MCAS personnel assessed the situation properly,...
Trending for more storm activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions will remain warm and humid with some clouds this by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will trend below normal, but dew points will elevate to the 70s during the morning hours. We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and...
