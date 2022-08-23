ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified

Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
KXL

Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
kptv.com

Rising crime causes NE Portland thrift store to close, owners say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A thrift store in northeast Portland says it’s closing its doors because of the rise in crime in the area but this isn’t your average thrift store. On a daily basis, Anniebug’s Attic Thrift Store sells goodies and trinkets but, on the side, they have their Paying It Forward program where they give away clothing for free to those in need. But with all the crime happening in the area, they’re seeing fewer people in their store.
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete

Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
kptv.com

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
WWEEK

Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”

As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the City of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
The Oregonian

121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers

Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
