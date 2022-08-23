Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Alleged serial scammer pepper sprays, spits on Red Robin employee
You've heard of the Hamburgler, but what about the Red Robin scammer?
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified
Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
Officials believe missing Portland man may be dangerous, violent
Officials are looking for a 49-year-old man they say may be dangerous after he left psychiatric care in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Money stolen from Ukraine donation box during break-in at Gresham food cart pod
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A food cart pod was broken into early Tuesday morning in Gresham, and the thief didn’t just steal from the food carts, he also took money from a donation box for Ukrainian refugees. Michael Robinson, the owner of the Gresham Food Carts, says this isn’t...
KXL
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother pleads with Portland police to crack down on thefts of Kia, Hyundai vehicles
PORTLAND, Oregon — A Portland mother is asking police to crack down on the so-called Kia Challenge, a car theft trend she said her daughter has participated in. "They're stealing these cars, wrecking them or joyriding in them and wrecking them," said Sherrie, who asked KGW not to use her last name.
Caught on camera: Vancouver home burglarized, jewelry stolen
Three masked men broke into a Vancouver home and reportedly got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on Friday, Aug. 5.
Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say
Six days after Jason Lamar Collins was sentenced to three years in federal prison for having a stolen gun as a felon, the Portland man swiped another gun from a city pawn shop, police say. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old was arraigned on a new indictment charging him with three offenses...
kptv.com
Rising crime causes NE Portland thrift store to close, owners say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A thrift store in northeast Portland says it’s closing its doors because of the rise in crime in the area but this isn’t your average thrift store. On a daily basis, Anniebug’s Attic Thrift Store sells goodies and trinkets but, on the side, they have their Paying It Forward program where they give away clothing for free to those in need. But with all the crime happening in the area, they’re seeing fewer people in their store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete
Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
kptv.com
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
WWEEK
Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”
As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the City of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers
Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
Man convicted in Portland kidnapping case to be sentenced
The man convicted of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old boy in broad daylight in Portland's Pearl District is expected to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
‘We need to do something’: 200 stolen vehicles recovered by Portland man
What started as helping a veteran get his stolen Harley-Davidson back has turned into Nick Haas's passion project.
MCSO on Corbett student’s so-called ‘kill list’: Report wasn’t given to detective in ‘timely manner’
Parents in Corbett say an investigator at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office admitted the department "dropped the ball" investigating a “kill list” made by a high school student.
Tigard police: Rainbow fentanyl recovered during wanted man’s arrest
A wanted man was arrested and reportedly found with "rainbow" fentanyl on him as authorities warn the drug is emerging in the Portland metro area, Tigard Police said.
Comments / 1