PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A thrift store in northeast Portland says it’s closing its doors because of the rise in crime in the area but this isn’t your average thrift store. On a daily basis, Anniebug’s Attic Thrift Store sells goodies and trinkets but, on the side, they have their Paying It Forward program where they give away clothing for free to those in need. But with all the crime happening in the area, they’re seeing fewer people in their store.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO