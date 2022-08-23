ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

1470 WMBD

City Council working on cannabis dispensary rule change

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council still doesn’t want cannabis dispensaries within 1,500 feet of each other, but they’re trying to help a group of potential applicants out at the same time. The council has moved forward adding to its dispensary ordinance provisions for the so-called...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria City Council unanimously approves request for red-light cameras

The Peoria City Council unanimously voted to request that the state government expand the use of automated traffic enforcement cameras to downstate communities like Peoria County, despite the scandals that have hounded the technology in the state. Right now, only eight Illinois counties — Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry,...
PEORIA, IL
City
Bloomington Township, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
wjbc.com

Bloomington Council approves contract with city government’s largest workers’ union, deal to cost city almost $800K over 3 years

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council Monday night unanimously approved a three-year contract with 107 union employees that will cost taxpayers almost $800,000 over the life of the deal. The contract covers employees in Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and other departments. They’ll receive a 3.5% raise the first...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria City Council makes first move on red light cameras, ratifies union contract with firefighters

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria City Council is unanimously in favor of asking the state legislature to allow the city to install red light cameras. The council approved a resolution Tuesday night requesting area lawmakers sponsor an amendment expanding an existing law currently allowing red light cameras in just eight Illinois counties, including the Chicago area.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal

Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
PEKIN, IL
Person
Nick Becker
wglt.org

Social studies teacher applies for McLean County Board seat

A social studies teacher and coach at Heyworth High School is the only candidate to file for a short-term vacancy on the McLean County Board after the board earlier rejected the first applicant. Jay Lawler of Normal applied for the seat in District 4, which represents parts of Normal. He...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Program launched to help repair Peoria homes

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Public Schools issue statement on ongoing contract negotiations

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Contract negotiations continue to take place between the Peoria Federation of Teachers and the Peoria Public School Board. After the first mediation session ended Tuesday, The Teachers Union issued a statement, expressing disappointment after the talks ended. In their statement, the Union said “Aside from...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Public transit system finalizes plans for Rivian bus route

MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system will launch a new west side route serving the local Rivian plant starting October 2 following action Tuesday by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees. It will be called the Cobalt Line because Rivian is one of the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

U of I removing parking meters from campus

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
URBANA, IL
hoiabc.com

Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program

(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million

Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One year after his disappearance and subsequent death, the family and many in Bloomington are still wondering what exactly happened to Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. One year later, there are still many unanswered questions. “Research shows that unfortunately African-Americans who are...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria teacher’s union claims it was misled by school district

Click here for the latest update on this story! PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, new contract negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers began. After negotiations stalled between the teacher’s union and school district earlier this month, a federal mediator was called in to help. “We’re hoping with the mediator that […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
PEORIA, IL

