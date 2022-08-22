Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Virtual public participation becomes permanent at Palo Alto school board meetings
Zoom commenting is here to stay at the Palo Alto Unified School District, with the board voting at a Tuesday meeting to codify the practice and accompanying procedures to facilitate virtual participation. On Aug. 23, the school board voted 4-0 to permit remote public commenting during regular board meetings, a...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood City Council Approves 22.5% Pay Increase
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council unanimously approved a 22.5% pay increase for itself. The current salary of a councilmember is $939.26 per month according to the Staff Report with its last pay increase coming in 2014 when it opted for a 65% increase. On Tuesday, council opted for a...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton council greenlights blueprints for $4.8M Century House renovation project
The Pleasanton City Council approved the floor layout and site plans for the multimillion-dollar project to renovate the historic Century House last week. Originally built as a hunting lodge, the 150-year-old house on Santa Rita Road was bought by the city in the 1970s. It then became a place for people to get married, hold birthday parties and attend classes onsite — until it was deemed unsafe in 2014 following an inspection, when officials determined there were numerous building and life safety code flaws.
milpitasbeat.com
Update on Project Homekey’s Hillview Ct. Apartments: calls to 911, Phan hopeful, Tran enraged
Milpitas City Councilmembers all expressed concern at last Tuesday’s August 16 Council meeting when they heard reports that calls to the Milpitas Police and Fire Departments have been on the increase at the Hillview Ct. Apartments…. Formerly an Extended Stay America, the Hillview Ct. Apartments are part of Project...
calmatters.network
Palo Alto launches search for new city auditor
Palo Alto’s search for a new city auditor will begin with the same firm that supplied the last one, the City Council decided on Monday night. The council is looking for a new city auditor after Kyle O’Rourke resigned from the position on Aug. 15. O’Rourke, a principal at the consulting firm Baker Tilly USA, was hired in 2020 after the council voted to eliminate all positions in the city auditor’s office and outsource what has traditionally been an in-house function.
calmatters.network
School board seeks clarity on lawyer's reporting structure after terminating prior general counsel
The Palo Alto school board held its first public discussion about the future of the district’s general counsel position on Tuesday after voting in closed session earlier this month to terminate the contract of the only person to ever hold the job. In recent weeks, board members have been...
Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
calmatters.network
Construction worker dies after fall downtown
A construction worker who fell into a shaft at a downtown Palo Alto construction site died early Wednesday morning, Palo Alto police said. The worker, a man in his 40s who was in the building at 525 University Ave., fell down the shaft at about 12:34 a.m. while performing overnight construction work, police said in a press release. Officers and personnel from the Palo Alto Fire Department responded immediately to provide medical aid to the worker. Fire Department paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
sonomasun.com
the girl, fig and a $50k donation
In celebration of its 25th anniversary this month, the girl & the fig has donated $50,000 to enhance children’s culinary programming at Sonoma Community Center. The Center’s Community Kitchen uses hands-on culinary instruction to share the cuisine and from around the world. The donation will allow the Center’s...
eastcountytoday.net
10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower in Pittsburg
The 10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and expectant fathers, grandparents and siblings will take place on Saturday, August 27. Parents and family members are invited to a “Drive-thru Community Baby Shower” Saturday, August 27, 2022. Zoom celebration from 10:00 a.m. to...
calmatters.network
City Council adopts spending plan for business tax
Seeking to offer Palo Alto voters some reassurance about how funds from the city’s proposed business tax would be spent, the City Council this week passed a resolution pledging to devote the funds to three categories: transportation, housing and public safety. The resolution, which the council passed by a...
NBC Bay Area
SJSU Students React to Possibility of Student Loan Forgiveness
President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday whether or not he will cancel thousands of dollars in federal student loans for every borrower making $125,000 or less, and is also expected to extend a pandemic loan pause. If he moves forward with canceling such debt, millions of Americans will...
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California
Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
VTA employee who made threats offered early retirement instead of termination
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A former Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) employee who made threats of gun violence against his coworkers in June has been offered early retirement to avoid termination, according to documents shared with KRON4. On Friday, June 17, Douglas Lofstrom was arrested by Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Transit Deputies after he made […]
California Dog Found Alive, Trapped Under Concrete Slab
Watch the rescue video here.
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Teen Makes 3M Young Scientist Challenge Finals
Samaira Mehta, 14, is starting her freshman year at Archbishop Mitty this month. At this time, this young Santa Clara resident is also busy preparing to visit Minneapolis’s 3M Innovation Center in mid-October to compete in the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge. Mehta is one of the finalists vying...
PLANetizen
Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply
The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
sanjoseinside.com
From Valley Water: As We Reduce Water Use, Please Water Trees During The Drought
As Santa Clara County endures the third year of drought, Valley Water is asking all our communities to do their part and reduce water use. While one of the easiest ways to do this is by reducing your outdoor watering, everyone should keep watering their trees. Trees are a vital...
iqstock.news
Concord, CA Specialty Sausage, Hot Dog Fast Food Shop Launched By Hillside Dawgz
Concord, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Hillside Dawgz (925-822-3425) has announced the official opening of its Concord branch, allowing it to serve the East Bay area with its selection of gourmet hot dogs. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The new eatery offers an...
