Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck a tree,” Bishop said.
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not having working taillights, but the driver instead sped up and drove north on Old Bruceville Road. Police say the SUV reached speeds of 85 mph during the chase.
Non-profit looks to make Washington a more inclusive place
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Founder of Comforting Hearts, April Hunt, said she has been designing and organizing an all-inclusive playground with help from Washington Free Methodist Church since March. “The inspiration is my two girls,” said Hunt. “I have a daughter that has a rare diagnosis called segmental spinal...
Local students react to federal student loan forgiveness plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and many local students remain positive. As 43 million borrowers are expected to receive relief, Indiana State University students say this will affect their futures. For more details on the plan, click the...
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave. Vigo Co. Dispatch said the call came in around 5:25 pm. Sgt. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Dept....
Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 grams (slightly less than a third of a pound) of methamphetamine during the search.
Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after...
Annual Autumn Festival taking place early next month
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual festival will be making its way to Marshall, Illinois in a few short weeks. The Marshall Autumn Fest will be at Courthouse Square on 7th Street from September 16 until the 18. The weekend is packed with several activates including food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cake walk. Saturday will feature a parade down Archer Avenue and the festivities will wrap up on Sunday with a car show.
