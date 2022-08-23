ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who allegedly shot a pregnant woman at a Chinatown bus stop has been charged, HPD said Wednesday. Officials said 58-year-old Tony Johnson has been charged with murder, attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses. Johnson’s bail is set at $2 million. Family identified the victim...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Feds add more spy allegations against Kapolei couple

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After backing off on some spy allegations against a Kapolei couple, federal prosecutors are stepping it up by releasing transcripts of the couple’s recorded conversations. The feds said Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison talked in whispers about moles as well as protocols if they were caught. Primrose and Morrison were back in […]
KAPOLEI, HI
Kapolei, HI
Kapolei, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Something I’ve never seen before’: Patient killed in ambulance fire, possible explosion

HONOLULU — A patient died and a paramedic was seriously injured when the ambulance they were in caught fire after a possible explosion in Hawaii. The 91-year-old patient and one EMT were in the back of the ambulance when an apparent explosion tore through it, Hawaii News Now reported. It happened as the ambulance was arriving at Adventist Castle Health hospital.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Police seeking stiffer charges for driver in deadly crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday’s deadly head-on car crash is being investigated as two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault, the person in question is a 27-year-old Hawaii man who drove a white pickup truck. Legal experts said this type of charge is unusual for a car crash, but police said the severity […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Chinatown shooting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19. Because he has not been charged yet, the suspect has only been identified as a 58-year-old man. He was arrested in Chinatown around 2 a.m. Tuesday on complaints of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
HONOLULU, HI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic

Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Mayor and EMS director meet at Honolulu Hale to discuss...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Maui issues first concealed carry permit

It's been two months since the US Supreme Court ruled people can carry a gun outside their home. So far, only one license to carry a firearm has been issued in the state. And many said more needs to be done to ensure the public is safe long term
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near N. Hotel Street and Kekaulike Street on Friday, Aug. 19.
HONOLULU, HI

