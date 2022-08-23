Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
In new court filing, Katherine Kealoha blames prosecutor for ruining her marriage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new hand-written court filing, Katherine Kealoha, a former city deputy prosecutor, blamed another prosecutor for ruining her marriage. She wrote the letter to the court while in prison. Kealoha wrote that prosecutor Michael Wheat lied about having a picture of her doing cocaine on her...
Murder charge in killing of woman at Chinatown bus stop
The Honolulu Police Department said a 58-year-old man was charged on Wednesday night on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and several firearm offenses connected to the Chinatown shooting incident that killed a 24-year-old woman at a bus stop.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who allegedly shot a pregnant woman at a Chinatown bus stop has been charged, HPD said Wednesday. Officials said 58-year-old Tony Johnson has been charged with murder, attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses. Johnson’s bail is set at $2 million. Family identified the victim...
Feds add more spy allegations against Kapolei couple
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After backing off on some spy allegations against a Kapolei couple, federal prosecutors are stepping it up by releasing transcripts of the couple’s recorded conversations. The feds said Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison talked in whispers about moles as well as protocols if they were caught. Primrose and Morrison were back in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged in Chinatown murder case
The man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19 was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
‘Something I’ve never seen before’: Patient killed in ambulance fire, possible explosion
HONOLULU — A patient died and a paramedic was seriously injured when the ambulance they were in caught fire after a possible explosion in Hawaii. The 91-year-old patient and one EMT were in the back of the ambulance when an apparent explosion tore through it, Hawaii News Now reported. It happened as the ambulance was arriving at Adventist Castle Health hospital.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Police Department announces its 4-legged ‘secret weapon’ is retiring
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special member of the Hawaii Police Department is retiring. Rory, a 10-year-old springer spaniel, has been HPD’s longtime narcotics canine. During his seven years of service, Rory has helped take 60 pounds of drugs off the streets and recovered more than half a million dollars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police seeking stiffer charges for driver in deadly crash
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday’s deadly head-on car crash is being investigated as two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault, the person in question is a 27-year-old Hawaii man who drove a white pickup truck. Legal experts said this type of charge is unusual for a car crash, but police said the severity […]
KITV.com
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Chinatown shooting
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19. Because he has not been charged yet, the suspect has only been identified as a 58-year-old man. He was arrested in Chinatown around 2 a.m. Tuesday on complaints of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
KITV.com
Honolulu officials authorize attorneys to file lawsuit against owner of offensive ‘FCKBLM’ license plate
The Honolulu City Council authorizes city attorneys to move forward with lawsuit against the owner of the recalled “FCKBLM” vanity license plate. The driver has refused to return the plates in for over a year after city admitted they were approved by mistake. The car’s registration has since expired.
KITV.com
Grab-and-go thief caught on camera swiping jewelry from Windward Mall Kay Jewelers
Honolulu police are looking to the public for help identifying a grab-and-go thief who stole from a jewelry store at Windward Mall in early August. Grab-and-go thief caught on camera swiping jewelry from Windward Mall Kay Jewelers. Honolulu police are looking to the public for help identifying a grab-and-go thief...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Chinatown incident
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Chinatown on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
KITV.com
Amid probe into repeat robberies at Kailua home, statistics show area crime unchanged
After seeing his beachfront Kailua home burglarized for the third time, the owner is hoping the thieves will return the sentimental belongings they stole. But is Kailua overall seeing a crime wave? The stats don't seem to show it. Amid probe into repeat robberies at Kailua home, statistics show area...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic
Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Mayor and EMS director meet at Honolulu Hale to discuss...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS director: 'Everything is on the table' as investigation continues into ambulance fire
HFD is expanding its drone program to save more lives. The problem? Crowded skies. Above massive fires at businesses and over brush, a drone can guide firefighters on the ground to hotspots or out of danger zones. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Even at low tide, the damage can be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military says barbed wire fence is for ‘anti-terrorism protection,’ but residents call it an eyesore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Keolu Hills overlooking Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo, residents often hear military exercises. But now there’s construction activity. Military contractors are building a fence around the training area that’s 7 feet tall with barbed wire. Bernard Graner lives next to the federal...
Maui issues first concealed carry permit
It's been two months since the US Supreme Court ruled people can carry a gun outside their home. So far, only one license to carry a firearm has been issued in the state. And many said more needs to be done to ensure the public is safe long term
KITV.com
Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded while entering Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Rattled hospital staff told Press the situation was unprecedented and the cause of the explosion is unknown. HPD and Honolulu Fire...
KITV.com
Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near N. Hotel Street and Kekaulike Street on Friday, Aug. 19.
Comments / 1