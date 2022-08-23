Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit school set to get 'Friday Night Lights' football revival on Titan Field
Hundreds of high school football teams will open another season this week across Michigan, but the lights could shine brightest Friday at McNichols and Livernois on the University of Detroit Mercy's Titan Field. The field has been home to a rich tradition of football, including the Detroit Lions' first Thanksgiving...
Detroit News
Longtime assistant Tholl succeeds Hutchins as Michigan softball coach
Just more than an hour after legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement as softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines quickly named her successor. Bonnie Tholl, who had been Hutchins' assistant coach for 29 years, was named Michigan softball's fourth head coach. "The greatest honor of my...
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan
It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football players ranked 1-50 for 2022, plus more to watch
Here are players ranked 21-50 by The Detroit News for the 2022 high school football season. Go through the gallery for players 1-20. ► 21. Kenny Merrieweather, 6-3, 235, Sr., DE, Detroit King: Merrieweather, an Iowa commit, had 39 tackles, six sacks, an INT and a TD in the state title game.
Detroit News
'She's retiring?': UM softball's Hutchins leaves as school's winningest coach in any sport
Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins realized during her career that while winning is important, molding and preparing the young women she coached for their futures was her greatest priority. Hutchins, 65, announced her retirement Wednesday after 38 seasons, her 1,707 victories a record in the sport. She leaves as the...
Detroit News
Detroit News top player: King QB Dante Moore poised to cap 'great ride' with another title
Dante Moore is one of those rare players who received scholarship offers before even stepping in high school at Detroit King, including one he received while in seventh grade from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. And, while Moore doesn’t have the family name like Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning...
Detroit News
Detroit News top players: No. 2 Bryce Underwood expects passes will pack more punch
Bryce Underwood accomplished what few quarterbacks have before him, leading his team to a state championship as a freshman. Underwood had so much fun helping Belleville lift its first Division 1 state championship trophy in program history last November at Ford Field that he wants to do it all over again.
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football team: Belleville restocks for state title defense
Belleville reached its goal of winning its first state championship in program history when it earned a 55-33 win over Rochester Adams in the Division 1 title game at Ford Field. It was then that freshman phenom Bryce Underwood threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns to close out a...
Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying
Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
Maize n Brew
Michigan wins second overseas exhibition game over Olympiacos’ U22 team, 95-62
After falling in the first exhibition game of their 10-day European trip to FOS Provence Basket, the Michigan Wolverines bounced back in their second game, beating Olympiacos’ U22 team 95-62 earlier this week in Greece. According to local reporter Harris Stavrou, Michigan was essentially playing Olympiacos’ JV team, as...
Detroit News
Carson Shrader makes big plays in run, passing game to lead Brighton past Dearborn Fordson
Ann Arbor — Brighton coach Brian Lemons made a point to talk about 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back Carson Shrader prior to his team’s season opener with Dearborn Fordson in the Battle of the Big House on Thursday afternoon. Lemons said Shrader was getting looks by Mid-American Conference schools...
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 1 Metro Detroit football matchups
The best part about the start of the football season is being able to see which teams and talents emerge as the season gets underway. It’s an exciting time when everything feels possible. The only drawback is having to select winners of the games. While it is fun to...
