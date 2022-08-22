Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump reacts as damning affidavit reveals Mar-a-Lago papers threatened intelligence agents
The redacted affidavit which FBI agents used to obtain a warrant to search former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home has been unsealed, revealing more details about what the Department of Justice knew about government records at Mr Trump’s residence before the search.According to the 38-page document, which was made public on the order of US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday, FBI agents who examined the contents of boxes retrieved from Mr Trump in January 2021 found “184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, and 25 documents...
Trump search affidavit reveals potential for ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago – live
Heavily redacted document also says several documents contained what appears to be Trump’s handwritten notes
Trump testing boundaries of executive privilege in Mar-a-Lago documents investigation
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have argued that some of the materials seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home could be subject to executive privilege. CBS News White House reporter Kathryn Watson and national security attorney Dan Meyer joined Major Garrett to discuss.
Special Report: Redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search unsealed
The affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, known as Mar-a-Lago, was unsealed on Friday. The judge who approved the warrant ruled Thursday that the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Major Garrett anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with reporting and analysis from Robert Costa, Catherine Herridge and Jeff Pegues.
Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare
Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
Jared Kushner Squirms After ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Asks One Tough Question
Steve Doocy has been among the only Fox News hosts to take the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort seriously. So Jared Kushner should not have been that surprised when he went on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir and was met with the lightest of grillings about why his father-in-law was apparently keeping hundreds of classified documents at his private residence.The interview began with Kushner saying that he was “just as shocked as most people were” by the FBI’s decision to follow a federal warrant and execute the search of Trump’s property, linking it to the...
Russian soldier defects, tells CBS News he and his comrades were "lied to," and soon realized Ukraine "war was wrong"
Kyiv — Six months into his war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for his nation to build a bigger army. He has ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, starting in January. But if CBS News correspondent Debora Patta's rare, candid conversation with a Russian paratrooper is...
Eye Opener: President Biden says MAGA Republicans are "destroying America"
President Biden goes on the attack ahead of the midterms, accusing Donald Trump's allies of "destroying America." Also, the Justice Department is set to release new information Friday about the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Inmates at prison where Whitey Bulger was killed were prepared for his arrival, calls show
Inmates at a troubled West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death found out ahead of time that the notorious Boston gangster would be arriving, according to new details revealed in court. Sean McKinnon, who is accused of acting as a lookout while two other men killed...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Couple accused by Black firefighter say their Juneteenth party wasn't racist — but wife admits to "blatantly racist" tweets
A Rochester, N.Y., couple who a Black firefighter accused of throwing a racist pool party this summer mocking the Juneteenth holiday said Tuesday that the party was intended to ridicule liberal politicians but wasn't bigoted. The couple, dentist Nicholas Nicosia and real estate agent Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia, said their July 7 party had been mischaracterized, but Znidarsic-Nicosia confessed to running a racist Twitter account.
What's in the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit that was released to the public
The Justice Department has officially released the affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida home. A judge ruled Thursday the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Joseph Moreno, a former federal prosecutor, joined CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief national affairs and Justice correspondent Jeff Pegues to discuss the unsealing of the document.
Mar-a-Lago search affidavit to be released Friday
More details on why former President Donald Trump's residence was searched by the FBI will be released Friday. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down what we might learn.
Spain allows suspected gunman to be euthanized before trial, angering victims
Spain's assisted suicide law is in the spotlight after doctors allowed the death of a former security guard who faced trial for having allegedly stormed his former workplace a year ago, shooting and wounding three people and later a police officer. Eugen Sabau, known in Spain as "the Tarragona gunman,"...
New ghost gun regulations set to go into effect after judge denies request to put rules on hold
The Biden administration's new regulations on so-called ghost guns are set to go into effect Wednesday after a federal judge denied a request to pause the rules while a legal challenge makes its way through the court system. Chief U.S. District Judge Peter Welte in Fargo, North Dakota, rejected a...
Judge unseals redacted affidavit used to justify Trump search warrant
A federal judge has unsealed a redacted version of the affidavit that was used to justify the search warrant executed earlier this month at former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. The filings that have been made public so far show that the FBI's affidavit was 38 pages long, and...
FBI, DHS issue bulletin warning of potential for racially motivated copycat attacks
The U.S. government on Tuesday urged law enforcement partners nationwide to "remain vigilant" and watch for indicators of potential copycat attacks following the widespread dissemination of over 700 pages written by the 19-year-old suspect who allegedly opened fire and killed 10 people in a supermarket located in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, in May.
Justice Department submits redacted version of Mar-a-Lago affidavit ahead of possible public release
Washington – Federal prosecutors have filed a redacted version of the underlying evidence that prompted the Aug. 8 search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence, court records showed Thursday. The sealed submission is now before a magistrate judge who will consider whether to take the unusual step of releasing portions of the secret affidavit to the public.
Trump's Truth Social trademark rejected because name isn't unique
A U.S. government agency has rejected a trademark application by Donald Trump's Truth Social because the social network's name isn't unique enough. In a filing from August 2, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Truth Social's name is too similar to other businesses, which could cause consumers to be "confused, mistaken or deceived as to the commercial source of the goods and/or services of the parties."
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe
Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
