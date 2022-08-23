Read full article on original website
Britney Spears deletes Instagram account after teasing new song with Elton John
Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account after she teased a clip of her new song with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.”Spears later tweeted that she has been “kinda overwhelmed” about the release of her first new single in six years, which was dropped on Friday (26 August).The singer added that she is trying to “let go of the hurt bitterness,” and to “not be so scared and fearful.”“I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well,” the 40-year-old tweeted.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Keanu Reeves crashes couple’s Northampton wedding reception
A newlywed couple received an unexpected surprise on their wedding day when Keanu Reeves made a guest appearance at the reception.James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot last weekend in front of family and friends at Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, UK. It just so happened that the John Wick actor was also staying there that same day.In an interview with Newsweek, Nikki explained that her husband saw Reeves in the bar area of the hotel and told the actor he had just got married. James invited Reeves to come over and have a drink with the rest of the...
