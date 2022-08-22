ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Heat Waves
CBS News

The best fall decor for your home, the hottest trends, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Autumn is almost here. If you've found yourself fantasizing about falling leaves and breaking out your coziest of coats, you're...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ETOnline.com

Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale for $35 at Amazon

It's back to her favorite white sneakers for Kate Middleton. We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — especially when they're comfortable everyday sneakers. Right now, they even have good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are currently 46% off at Amazon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
SPY

We’re Calling It: Caraway’s New Tea Kettle Will Be a Top Christmas Gift in 2022 — Out Now

Santa Claus is coming to town in just a few months, and this year, we’re anticipating one of the best Christmas gifts to be one of the best tea kettles we’ve ever laid our eyes on. Today, August 23, elite cookware brand Caraway released one of the world’s most thoughtfully-designed tea kettles that every cook needs in their kitchen. Caraway Tea Kettle Price: $195.00 (orig. $245.00) 20% OFF Buy Now This modern take on a vintage lookalike is so gorgeous, it’s left our jaws on the floor. Kettles come in an array of solid colors for standing out on your stovetop. From a vibrant...
SHOPPING
Allrecipes.com

Ree Drummond's Favorite Weeknight Dinner Is Our New Fall Go-To

When the lazy days of summer come to an end and fall hits, so do the busy weeknights. Whether you're running your kids around to practices, games, or playdates, or having a crazy week at work, the one thing you want is an easy dinner to throw together and get on the table quickly.
RECIPES
Family Handyman

Tips for Applying Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Peel-and-stick wallpaper has gained popularity as a DIY-friendly way to freshen up your walls. It lacks the longevity of traditional wallpaper, which is why it’s sometimes described as “temporary.” But it’s also generally easy to reposition and remove. Christer Bechtell, owner and wallpaper installer at Macuna...
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodmorningamerica.com

9 hot gifts for the holidays you can shop and save on now

It might be challenging to think about Christmas shopping at the end of August, but if you are looking to save on certain items, now is the time to start perusing for gifts. According to retail analysts, shoppers should expect to see some of the best sales in years due to long-delayed goods arrivals.
SHOPPING
In Style

These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"

Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy