Click here to read the full article. Turns out, Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth is enough to make us feel a little *jealousy, jealousy.* But not because she’s any less deserving of how much she makes today! Olivia Rodrigo was born in California on February 20, 2003. She grew up in the town of Temecula with her father Ronald, who works as a family therapist, and her mom Sophia, a schoolteacher. Olivia is of Filipino descent on her dad’s side. Her mom, meanwhile, has mixed German and Irish ancestry. As an only child, Olivia’s parents were extra supportive of her artistic pursuits...

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO