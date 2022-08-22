New Municipal Court Magistrate Appointed in Mesa

Lead Mesa City Council has appointed Judge Umayok Novell as a new Municipal Court Magistrate. Judge Novell earned her Bachelor in Science and Juris Doctorate at ASU and is a graduate of Westwood High School. More info at MesaNow.org

Mesa City Council has appointed Judge Umayok Novell as a new Municipal Court Magistrate. She was sworn-in at the Aug. 22 City Council meeting.

Judge Novell earned her Bachelor in Science and Juris Doctorate at Arizona State University. While in law school, she discovered her passion for working for Arizona’s criminal justice system and upon graduation became a prosecutor for the City of Phoenix.

“It is truly an honor to serve the Mesa Community. Being a judge is one of the most direct ways to help people and our community by developing a prescription for success that addresses underlying chronic issues, creating connections to community support and increasing accountability,” said Judge Novell.

During her fourteen years as a City of Phoenix prosecutor, she was a Community Prosecutor, Training Attorney, Assistant Bureau Chief, Technology Attorney and an instructor at the Regional Law Enforcement Academy and for the Arizona Prosecuting Attorney’s Advisory Council. For her work with the community, the Phoenix restorative courts and numerous technology projects with the Municipal Court, Public Defender's office and law enforcement, she received a record five City of Phoenix Excellence Awards, two Barrister Awards for excellence in trial advocacy and an Outstanding Service on Behalf of Crime Victims Award. Judge Novell has been serving as a Judge Pro Tempore for the City of Chandler Municipal Court since October 2019, the City of Mesa Municipal Court since May 2020, and the Maricopa County Justice Courts since January 2022.

“I have known Judge Novell in a professional capacity for nearly 20 years and have always had the utmost respect and admiration for her knowledge of the law and her professionalism. The City continues to appoint the best and the brightest to our bench. Judge Novell has been a shining star for us as a judge pro tem, and I am thrilled to have her join us as a City Magistrate,” said Judge John Tatz, Presiding City Magistrate.

Judge Novell was a regular volunteer at the annual Arizona Veterans StandDown, a member of the State Bar of Arizona Criminal Justice Section Executive Council and vice president of the Maricopa County Public Lawyers Division. She is passionate about problem-solving, innovation and increasing access to justice through technology and expanding our restorative justice courts.

“Judge Novell‘s attorney and bench experience, coupled with her instructional and technological acumen, will enhance and strengthen the court’s mission and values,” said Shawn Haught, Mesa Municipal Court Administrator.

Judge Novell was raised by a single mother and graduated from Westwood High School. Judge Novell has been married for 22 years and has a son in high school and a daughter attending Arizona State University. She loves to volunteer at her children’s schools and support scouts on their path to Eagle Scout as the Advancement Chair for Troop 283.