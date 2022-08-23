ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years

PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dorena Hickman Ferry Open

PADUCAH — The Dorena Hickman Ferry is back up and running after an improvement in water levels, according to a Thursday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ferry was closed on August 18 due to low water-levels in the Mississippi River. According to the KTC, the ferry is...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Superload delays on eastbound I-24 every other day for two weeks

PADUCAH — A specialized hauler plans to move superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day for the next two weeks, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The superload caravans will move at about 35 miles per hours...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Lifeline celebrates new campus expansion during annual banquet

PADUCAH — A local addiction treatment center is expanding its facilities and services. Lifeline Recovery Center just purchased 46 acres near Lovelaceville, Kentucky, for its men's campus. Lifeline made the announcement at its annual banquet Thursday night to some 400 people. Lifeline leaders also showed off the campus, which...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Talley has hole-in-one, sits tied for 3rd on LPGA Tour

PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley had the shot of the day during the first round of the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday as she aced the par-3 13th hole, her first hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour. Talley would go on to shoot a 6-under 65 as she...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County defeats Paducah Tilghman 3-0

PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs volleyball team defeated Paducah Tilghman 3-0 on Tuesday night at Dinning Gymnasium. The win moves McCracken County to 4-1 on the season as Paducah Tilghman falls to 2-7.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president

PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

8/23 Performance of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Paducah Tilghman quarterback Jack James as having the best overall performance from the first week of the high school football season. James threw for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over McCracken County. Check back next weekend to vote for the next Gridiron...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Robot to be used to check Paducah DOE site pipes for uranium deposits

PADUCAH — Engineers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently tested a robot pipe crawler designed to inspect pipes once used in uranium enrichment operations. The DOE says the tests will help set the stage for future deactivation and remediation work at the former gaseous diffusion plant.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Empty bowls, full hearts: upcoming event feeds local hungry

PADUCAH — The Empty Bowls project connects artists, community members, and local restaurants- all to help feed the hungry in our neighborhoods. The yearly event is coming up this Saturday, August 27th at the Paducah Convention Center. According to Empty Bowls director and local ceramicist -or, as he likes...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake Up Weather: 8/25/2022

Moisture coming up from the south could give us a couple of isolated storms between Murray and Martin. Highs for the next two days in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Daily chances of scattered showers Monday - Wednesday of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Jackson County resident tests positive for tickborne Heartland virus

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — An older person from Jackson County, Illinois, has tested positive for a tickborne virus known as the Heartland virus, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. The case is the third reported in Illinois since 2018. In 2018, one case was reported in Williamson...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

