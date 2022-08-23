Read full article on original website
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
Dorena Hickman Ferry Open
PADUCAH — The Dorena Hickman Ferry is back up and running after an improvement in water levels, according to a Thursday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ferry was closed on August 18 due to low water-levels in the Mississippi River. According to the KTC, the ferry is...
Superload delays on eastbound I-24 every other day for two weeks
PADUCAH — A specialized hauler plans to move superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day for the next two weeks, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The superload caravans will move at about 35 miles per hours...
Lifeline celebrates new campus expansion during annual banquet
PADUCAH — A local addiction treatment center is expanding its facilities and services. Lifeline Recovery Center just purchased 46 acres near Lovelaceville, Kentucky, for its men's campus. Lifeline made the announcement at its annual banquet Thursday night to some 400 people. Lifeline leaders also showed off the campus, which...
Talley has hole-in-one, sits tied for 3rd on LPGA Tour
PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley had the shot of the day during the first round of the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday as she aced the par-3 13th hole, her first hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour. Talley would go on to shoot a 6-under 65 as she...
God's Pit Crew builds new home for Dresden, Tennessee, tornado survivor
DRESDEN, TN — When people are down on their luck, there's a helping hand at the ready. That's something we saw — and continue to see — as recovery efforts continue after the December tornado outbreak. One Dresden woman received a surprise of a lifetime after she...
McCracken County defeats Paducah Tilghman 3-0
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs volleyball team defeated Paducah Tilghman 3-0 on Tuesday night at Dinning Gymnasium. The win moves McCracken County to 4-1 on the season as Paducah Tilghman falls to 2-7.
Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president
PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
8/23 Performance of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Paducah Tilghman quarterback Jack James as having the best overall performance from the first week of the high school football season. James threw for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over McCracken County. Check back next weekend to vote for the next Gridiron...
Robot to be used to check Paducah DOE site pipes for uranium deposits
PADUCAH — Engineers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently tested a robot pipe crawler designed to inspect pipes once used in uranium enrichment operations. The DOE says the tests will help set the stage for future deactivation and remediation work at the former gaseous diffusion plant.
Empty bowls, full hearts: upcoming event feeds local hungry
PADUCAH — The Empty Bowls project connects artists, community members, and local restaurants- all to help feed the hungry in our neighborhoods. The yearly event is coming up this Saturday, August 27th at the Paducah Convention Center. According to Empty Bowls director and local ceramicist -or, as he likes...
McCracken County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance locating stolen trailer
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is seeking public assistance in locating a stolen utility trailer. Deputies say a Haulmark Utility trailer was stolen from a local business on Olivet Church Road on August 21. The trailer was last seen in McCracken County. Deputies ask anyone with information...
Deputies locate 17-year-old boy reported missing in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old boy reported missing in McCracken County, Kentucky, Tuesday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Tyler Andrew Hastings was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of the 6620 Kentucky Dam Road. Hastings is described as a white...
Wake Up Weather: 8/25/2022
Moisture coming up from the south could give us a couple of isolated storms between Murray and Martin. Highs for the next two days in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Daily chances of scattered showers Monday - Wednesday of next week.
Benton man arrested after leading deputies on chase across Marshall-McCracken County line, deputies say
PADUCAH, KY — A Benton man has been arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase and foot-pursuit in two Kentucky counties. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Clinton Borders was arrested on Tuesday evening and is currently facing 17 charges. Deputies say Borders,...
Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
Juvenile taken into custody in connection with school threat in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A juvenile is in custody after a threat at a local private school. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 a juvenile was taken into custody Thursday. The sheriff's office says it received a complaint Thursday afternoon that a student had made a threat...
Jackson County resident tests positive for tickborne Heartland virus
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — An older person from Jackson County, Illinois, has tested positive for a tickborne virus known as the Heartland virus, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. The case is the third reported in Illinois since 2018. In 2018, one case was reported in Williamson...
Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell to address Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce during Power in Partnership breakfast
PADUCAH — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, the first woman to command the USS Constitution in Boston, will speak during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership Breakfast on Sept. 1. Farrell was featured on WPSD's Service & Sacrifice series in April. She's from Paducah, and...
