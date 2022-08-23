ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV

Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
ClutchPoints

Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out

AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced. AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoilers: Best Friends' Opponents In AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinals Revealed

Orange Cassidy and Best Friends now know who they'll be facing in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. The match was recorded for this Friday's "Rampage" following Wednesday night's "Dynamite." Spoilers for the show are now available. As advertised, Dark Order faced off against House of Black...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw

Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Jack Victory
Person
Maki Itoh
Person
James
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On The Original All Out Plans For The AEW Women's World Championship Match

While the match is no longer happening, Thunder Rosa was reportedly scheduled to lose her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm at All Out next weekend according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." The ThunderStorm tag team partners were originally scheduled to compete in singles action...
WWE
Yardbarker

PHOTO: Ciampa reunites with Johnny Gargano at WWE Raw

Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE on Monday’s episode of Raw to do a promo then a segment with Theory. Ciampa has shared a heartwarming reunion selfie withGargano on Instagram. He captioned this specific photo:. “Wait. Quick photo. Where’s Bobby? This isn’t glorious at all. Okay. See ya.”...
WWE
411mania.com

Dakota Kai On When She Was Told About Plans For SummerSlam Return

Dakota Kai made her return to WWE at SummerSlam, and she recently discussed when she was told of plans for her to return and more. Kai spoke with Today FM for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On when she learned WWE wanted her to...
WWE
PWMania

William Regal’s Son Charlie Dempsey Debuts on WWE NXT 2.0

This week, Charlie Dempsey made his WWE NXT 2.0 debut this week. Dempsey, the son of the legendary William Regal, appeared in a pre-recorded Chase University comedy segment alongside Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward, Thea Hail, and a few of Chase’s students. Chase introduced Dempsey as someone who impressed him...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dark#Combat#Aew Dark Elevation#Emi Sakura Maki Itoh#Ruby Soho Ortiz#The No Future On Midas#Indian
PWMania

Jim Ross Worried About the Number of Titles in AEW, Comments on CM Punk – Adam Page

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross admitted on the latest “Grilling JR” podcast that he had no idea CM Punk had a beef with Hangman Adam Page:. “Hell, I didn’t even know Punk had an issue with Hangman. That part of that interview the other day was like, ‘What? Did I miss something in a production meeting?’ Of course, we don’t go over promos in the production meeting which is good. Nobody writes Punk. Nobody writes anybody’s promo. You just go do it.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Shares Sasha Banks Inspired Easter Egg From WWE Raw

Flair and Steamboat. Okada and Tanahashi. Bayley and Sasha Banks. Some wrestlers are inextricably linked to their biggest rivals. Bayley took to Instagram to share a tribute to her friend, former tag team partner, and longtime rival Sasha Banks, also highlighting a shoutout that Bayley gave Banks in a recent match on "WWE Raw." During Bayley's victory over Aliyah this past Monday, Bayley tied the young superstar up in the ropes and drove her knees into her opponent's mid-section, a signature maneuver of Banks. The video then shows Banks performing the same maneuver, followed by photos from the pair's match at "NXT" TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns on Vince McMahon's WWE Departure, Triple H Taking Over as WWE's Head of Creative

Roman Reigns spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week ahead of WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view and finally opened up about the company's two biggest stories of the year (and possibly in the last 20 years) — Vince McMahon's departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as the new Head of Creative and Talent Relations for the company. Last month's SummerSlam event marked the first WWE pay-per-view in roughly four decades to have someone other than McMahon as its booker and in the month since then the quality, viewership and overall fan excitement for Raw and SmackDown have been on the upswing.
WWE
PWMania

Top WWE RAW Storyline Continues on This Week’s WWE NXT

An essential WWE RAW storyline was continued on this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lumis made his return to the WWE on August 8 RAW amidst a number of unexplained events backstage, including a car accident. At the conclusion of the No DQ main event, in which AJ Styles defeated The Miz, he was seen in the crowd but was soon removed by security. On the August 15 RAW, Lumis continued his antics by attempting to jump the barrier close to the announcers during the match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Styles. When Lumis was about to attack AJ during AJ’s match with Lashley, security quickly tackled him and pulled him back over the barrier as The Miz watched from ringside. On the commentary, the announcers mentioned Lumis, and his arm was later seen in the background of a backstage altercation between Theory and Dolph Ziggler. A few more bizarre backstage events were shown on the August 15 RAW, including a scene in which security and Adam Pearce put out a trash can fire with a fire extinguisher.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Official Names Issue He Had With Trish Stratus' Raw Appearance

Last night's "WWE Raw" episode included surprise returns, hometown heroes finding redemption, and exceptional matches. However, one aspect of the show could have been improved upon, according to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. "I get it, starting off hot. The brawl at gorilla [position] between Seth Rollins and Riddle, you...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Releases New "Acknowledge Your Daddy" Shirt for Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief is currently on the run of his career. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been a world champion for over 700 consecutive days, as he first captured the WWE Universal Title at WWE Payback in August 2020. Reigns has since defended SmackDown's top prize against the likes of Kevin Owens, Claudio Castagnoli, Goldberg, John Cena, Edge, and more before adding the WWE Championship to his shoulder. On top of his physical accolades, the Head of the Table also has the impressive statistic of going over 900 days without suffering a pinfall loss, as the last time Reigns' shoulders were on the mat for the 1-2-3 came in December 2019.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy