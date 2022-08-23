Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
Trevor Murdoch Talks NWA Worlds Title, Leaving TNA, His Finisher, WWE, WLW | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with NWA Worlds Champion Trevor Murdoch ahead of NWA 75. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
PWMania
Thunder Rosa Hid In Bathroom from Jamie Hayter, Heat In the AEW Women’s Locker Room
Multiple sources are now confirming details on some of the issues that have been rumored to be going on within the AEW women’s division, which is said to be experiencing significant heat. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of...
Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out
AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced. AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Best Friends' Opponents In AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinals Revealed
Orange Cassidy and Best Friends now know who they'll be facing in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. The match was recorded for this Friday's "Rampage" following Wednesday night's "Dynamite." Spoilers for the show are now available. As advertised, Dark Order faced off against House of Black...
411mania.com
Various News: More AEW Stars at Gamescom, Chris Jericho Interviews Tyrus, Today’s WWE NXT UK Lineup
– AEW has announced that Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Angelico are taking part in a meet and greet today at Gamescom at the THQ Nordic booth to promote AEW Fight Forever. PWInsider reports that there were over 2000 people in the line for the meet and greet well before it was supposed to start.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On The Original All Out Plans For The AEW Women's World Championship Match
While the match is no longer happening, Thunder Rosa was reportedly scheduled to lose her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm at All Out next weekend according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." The ThunderStorm tag team partners were originally scheduled to compete in singles action...
Yardbarker
PHOTO: Ciampa reunites with Johnny Gargano at WWE Raw
Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE on Monday’s episode of Raw to do a promo then a segment with Theory. Ciampa has shared a heartwarming reunion selfie withGargano on Instagram. He captioned this specific photo:. “Wait. Quick photo. Where’s Bobby? This isn’t glorious at all. Okay. See ya.”...
411mania.com
Dakota Kai On When She Was Told About Plans For SummerSlam Return
Dakota Kai made her return to WWE at SummerSlam, and she recently discussed when she was told of plans for her to return and more. Kai spoke with Today FM for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On when she learned WWE wanted her to...
PWMania
William Regal’s Son Charlie Dempsey Debuts on WWE NXT 2.0
This week, Charlie Dempsey made his WWE NXT 2.0 debut this week. Dempsey, the son of the legendary William Regal, appeared in a pre-recorded Chase University comedy segment alongside Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward, Thea Hail, and a few of Chase’s students. Chase introduced Dempsey as someone who impressed him...
PWMania
Jim Ross Worried About the Number of Titles in AEW, Comments on CM Punk – Adam Page
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross admitted on the latest “Grilling JR” podcast that he had no idea CM Punk had a beef with Hangman Adam Page:. “Hell, I didn’t even know Punk had an issue with Hangman. That part of that interview the other day was like, ‘What? Did I miss something in a production meeting?’ Of course, we don’t go over promos in the production meeting which is good. Nobody writes Punk. Nobody writes anybody’s promo. You just go do it.”
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Shares Sasha Banks Inspired Easter Egg From WWE Raw
Flair and Steamboat. Okada and Tanahashi. Bayley and Sasha Banks. Some wrestlers are inextricably linked to their biggest rivals. Bayley took to Instagram to share a tribute to her friend, former tag team partner, and longtime rival Sasha Banks, also highlighting a shoutout that Bayley gave Banks in a recent match on "WWE Raw." During Bayley's victory over Aliyah this past Monday, Bayley tied the young superstar up in the ropes and drove her knees into her opponent's mid-section, a signature maneuver of Banks. The video then shows Banks performing the same maneuver, followed by photos from the pair's match at "NXT" TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on Vince McMahon's WWE Departure, Triple H Taking Over as WWE's Head of Creative
Roman Reigns spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week ahead of WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view and finally opened up about the company's two biggest stories of the year (and possibly in the last 20 years) — Vince McMahon's departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as the new Head of Creative and Talent Relations for the company. Last month's SummerSlam event marked the first WWE pay-per-view in roughly four decades to have someone other than McMahon as its booker and in the month since then the quality, viewership and overall fan excitement for Raw and SmackDown have been on the upswing.
PWMania
Top WWE RAW Storyline Continues on This Week’s WWE NXT
An essential WWE RAW storyline was continued on this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lumis made his return to the WWE on August 8 RAW amidst a number of unexplained events backstage, including a car accident. At the conclusion of the No DQ main event, in which AJ Styles defeated The Miz, he was seen in the crowd but was soon removed by security. On the August 15 RAW, Lumis continued his antics by attempting to jump the barrier close to the announcers during the match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Styles. When Lumis was about to attack AJ during AJ’s match with Lashley, security quickly tackled him and pulled him back over the barrier as The Miz watched from ringside. On the commentary, the announcers mentioned Lumis, and his arm was later seen in the background of a backstage altercation between Theory and Dolph Ziggler. A few more bizarre backstage events were shown on the August 15 RAW, including a scene in which security and Adam Pearce put out a trash can fire with a fire extinguisher.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Names Issue He Had With Trish Stratus' Raw Appearance
Last night's "WWE Raw" episode included surprise returns, hometown heroes finding redemption, and exceptional matches. However, one aspect of the show could have been improved upon, according to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. "I get it, starting off hot. The brawl at gorilla [position] between Seth Rollins and Riddle, you...
ComicBook
WWE Releases New "Acknowledge Your Daddy" Shirt for Roman Reigns
The Tribal Chief is currently on the run of his career. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been a world champion for over 700 consecutive days, as he first captured the WWE Universal Title at WWE Payback in August 2020. Reigns has since defended SmackDown's top prize against the likes of Kevin Owens, Claudio Castagnoli, Goldberg, John Cena, Edge, and more before adding the WWE Championship to his shoulder. On top of his physical accolades, the Head of the Table also has the impressive statistic of going over 900 days without suffering a pinfall loss, as the last time Reigns' shoulders were on the mat for the 1-2-3 came in December 2019.
