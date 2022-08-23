Read full article on original website
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship at East Lake, won't play in Presidents Cup
During the third round of the BMW Championship last week, Will Zalatoris suffered an injury on the third hole. After a short visit from the PGA Tour physio, which included various stretches, Zalatoris decided to withdraw. Not long after leaving the course, his agent released a statement that ended with...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
Golf.com
2022 Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch the FedEx Cup finale on TV
The 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club begins this week, and extensive coverage of the FedEx Cup finale will be available on TV for fans watching from home. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Tour Championship on TV. Where to watch Tour Championship on...
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith still isn’t talking about LIV Golf, but likes the idea of being a spoiler at East Lake
ATLANTA — Cameron Smith knows his work is cut out for him this week at the Tour Championship. If he wants to win the tournament—and by extension the FedEx Cup title—he will have to overcome a six-shot deficit to current points leader Scottie Scheffler. The 29-year-old Australian also has a niggling hip injury he’s dealing with that forced him to withdrawal from last week’s BMW Championship.
Golf Digest
Even players who have won the FedEx Cup say the playoffs probably need some tweaking
ATLANTA — It’s not quite there yet. That’s the consensus from the players at East Lake who are taking part in the fourth year of the Tour Championship’s staggered-start format. In 2019, the PGA Tour introduced a handicapping system to structure the leaderboard for the 30...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy combine to lead new sports, entertainment venture
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced on Tuesday that they have formed a technology-focused company that will venture into “progressive approaches to sports, media and entertainment.”. Their company is called TMRW Sports (pronounced as “tomorrow”) and former president of NBC Sports' golf Mike McCarley is a co-founder and will...
Jordan Spieth says LIV Golf has been a 'catalyst' for recent PGA Tour changes
LIV Golf doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led breakaway circuit has forced the PGA Tour to make changes to its schedule and payment structure to entice players to stay put. But is the start-up league entirely responsible for the slew of upgrades the Tour revealed...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour must hold on to Hideki Matsuyama amidst LIV rumours - Here is why...
Hideki Matsuyama is one of the biggest stars on the international golf scene. Away from the American dominance of the world rankings, he has been a constant representing Japan since he turned professional in 2013. He was an outstanding amateur golfer, winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in back-to-back years and...
Golf Digest
Why the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program just became more important—and more lucrative—moving forward
In sum and dollar signs and significance, the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is expanding. Commissioner Jay Monahan announced a number of enhancements to the tour and its schedule during a Wednesday press conference at the season-finale Tour Championship in Atlanta, changes made to incentivize the game’s top talent to remain on the PGA Tour rather than defect to LIV Golf. One of the conduits to accomplish that will be through the PIP initiative, which was created last year to financially reward the most popular players.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
2022 Tour Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
This week, the 2022 Tour Championship will mark the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will come to a conclusion Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The course was designed by Tom Bendelow. It is a par-70 and will play 7,346 yards. Scottie Scheffler began the first...
Golf Digest
Jay Monahan delivers clear, blunt response to LIV players who may want to return to the PGA Tour in the future
Given the drastic schedule changes and dramatic purse and bonus increases coming to the PGA Tour, there’s a chance players who defected to LIV Golf may reconsider their choices and want to go back. But on Wednesday at the Tour Championship, commissioner Jay Monahan had a clear, blunt response to those wishing for a return.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy is quietly putting together one of the more psychopathic scorecards in recent memory at East Lake
For those of you who do not live on Golf Twitter (lucky you), a quick explainer: a "pyscho scorecard," a term coined by our good friend Shane Bacon, is a scorecard that features all kinds of chaos. Eagles, birdies, doubles and triples, hell, a 9 or a 10, too (looking at you, Collin Morikawa). No one is immune to its allure. Tour pros, single-digit handicappers, high handicappers. Everyone goes pyscho once in awhile.
Photos: Check out the stadium renderings for the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy golf league
Wednesday was a busy day for the PGA Tour. Not only did it announce several changes coming next year, including top players committing to at least a 20-tournament schedule which will include 12 “elevated events,” but a partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy under their new company, TMRW Sports.
Golf Digest
Jay Monahan shuts down a big rumor about the PGA Tour's future
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced a number of enhancements to the tour and its schedule to both improve its product and incentivize players to remain with the organization rather than jumping to LIV Golf. But amid these alterations Monahan struck down rumors about one tour facet that won’t be changing.
Golf Digest
2022 Tour Championship tee times: Thursday's first-round pairings
It’s here. After a tumultuous season that featured Scottie Scheffler’s ascendance, a younger generation making its mark and just a bit of chaos stemming from LIV Golf’s emergence, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.
thesource.com
Tiger Woods Brings “More Golf. More Game.” to Cover of PGA Tour 2K23
PGA TOUR® 2K23, the upcoming installment in the golf simulation video game series by HB Studios, has a tee time thanks to 2K. The release dates for PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are set for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and Friday, October 14, 2022, respectively. Tiger Woods is the cover athlete for the PGA TOUR 2K23 video game, which honors his career by including him as a playable in-game pro as well as an Executive Director who provides guidance to the game’s production team.
Golf Digest
Uncertainty over Presidents Cup roster leaves International captain Trevor Immelman preparing for anything
ATLANTA — Trevor Immelman has been working the phones for months trying to learn the latest happenings with LIV Golf. It’s not that the captain of the International Presidents Cup team cares about the success or failure of the Saudi-backed circuit, but rather what any defections mean for his roster as he prepares for next month’s match at Quail Hollow.
Golf Channel
Kapalua now to include tournament winners, top 30 in FedExCup
The Sentry Tournament of Champions isn’t just for winners anymore. The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that, beginning in 2023, the first event of the calendar year will now be open to tournament winners as well as any player who qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship. The move should strengthen...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods announces PopStroke Tour Championship set for late October in Florida
Tiger Woods hasn’t hit a competitive golf shot since the second round of the Open Championship last month at the Old Course in St. Andrews. But his name appeared in headlines on Thursday for the second consecutive day for launching new initiatives. A day after launching a new technology-focused...
