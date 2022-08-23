Read full article on original website
Related
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
ComicBook
Rory Culken Cast in Netflix's Black Mirror Season 6
The fifth season of Black Mirror was released on Netflix in 2019, and fans of the sci-fi anthology series have been eager for it to return. This year, it was confirmed that Season 6 was in the works and had already begun casting. Some exciting names are expected to appear in the highly-anticipated new season, including Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan. Today, Deadline has revealed another new name from the casting list: Rory Culkin.
Snoop Dogg Launches ‘Doggyland’ Children’s Show on YouTube & YouTube Kids
Snoop Dogg is lending his talents to children’s entertainment. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), the West Coast rapper announced a new educational show for kids called Doggyland (also the title of a track from his 1996 album Tha Doggfather), with episodes airing on YouTube and YouTube Kids. “Presenting 2 u my new kids show @doggyland_kids Where they can sing, dance n learn. Out now on Youtube & YouTube Kids!” the rapper shared via Twitter, along with a video explaining the show’s mission and overarching themes. “‘Doggyland’ to me would be an animated cartoon series designed for kids,” the 50-year-old says in the preview...
RELATED PEOPLE
L D R U Signs With Warner Music, Drops Fresh Cut ‘The Excuse’: First Listen
With a new, global recording deal, and a plate of fresh cuts on the way, L D R U is gearing-up for the next level. L D R U is the ARIA Award-nominated project of Sydney electronic music producer and DJ Drew Carmody. He’s been pumping out tunes under that guise since 2013, none bigger than “Keeping Score,” which appeared on his 2017 Sizzlar mixtape. “Keeping Score” scored an ARIA nomination, appeared in the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown and is now triple-platinum certified in these parts. Sizzlar tracks “To Be Free” and “Next To You” are both platinum. Career streams are north...
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures
Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Smashes This 2022 Spotify Record
BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” has been out for less than a week, and it’s already breaking records. Spotify revealed on Thursday (Aug. 25) that on August 19 — the day the song was released — “Pink Venom” became the streaming platform’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day in 2022 so far. BLACKPINK, featuring members Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, are no strangers to smashing records with their music. We have a whole list of their impressive accomplishments, which you can check out here. One of the many feats on the list is that the girl group’s 2020 “How You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVGuide.com
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know
It's time to get on your flapper dress and pour a glass of moonshine. The next Yellowstone prequel series will be 1923 and is scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The series is already in pre-production, with principal photography set to begin soon so the series will be ready to launch in December. This news comes after Paramount announced the show's name change earlier this summer, shifting from 1932 to 1923, about 30-35 years before Kevin Costner's character John Dutton III was born. The timing makes the setting perfect for the prohibition era on the heels of WWI, and as the nation headed for an economic collapse.
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Harry Styles Wrote a ‘Sweet and Creepy’ Song for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Already a pop star, singer-songwriter and actor, Harry Styles is now adding film composer to his resume. In Olivia Wilde’s new cover story interview with Variety, it was revealed that the 28-year-old Grammy winner contributed an original song to Don’t Worry Darling — and it only took him five minutes to make. Out Sept. 23, Don’t Worry Darling stars Styles as Jack, husband of Florence Pugh’s leading lady, Alice. The 1950s-set psychological thriller — Wilde’s latest directorial project — repeatedly features a tune simply labeled in the script as the “trigger song,” something Alice often hums to herself. “In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s...
LF System Heading For Eighth Week at U.K. Chart Summit With ‘Afraid to Feel’
LF System’s four eyes are on the prize — an eighth consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. The Scottish production pair, Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, lead the midweek chart with their disco-channeling hit “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records). If “Afraid to Feel” completes two months at No. 1, it’ll surpass “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit from Disney’s Encanto, which ruled the weekly chart for seven cycles earlier this year. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is the only single to log more time at No. 1 this year, at 10 weeks. The race is far from done, however, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matt Bellamy Calls Muse ‘the Longest Marriage’ Anyone in the Band Has Ever Had
Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Christian Wolstenholme have been members of Muse since the group’s 1994 formation — not that anyone is complaining. Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Bellamy spoke on the longevity of the band and even called the members’ lasting relationship “the longest marriage” they’ve ever had. “There is something that ties you together if you’ve been together since teenage years. It’s hard to really put a finger on what that is,” the frontman told Lowe in a clip shared first with Billboard. “It might be because you’ve been on that journey from coming from nothing...
‘Love Island USA’ Is Heating Up! Here’s How to Stream the Reality Show for Free
Love Island USA has returned with a new crop of singles, a new host and a new network. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is the new host of the reality dating competition series, which debuted July 19 on Peacock. The hit show is a spin-off of Love Island UK (watch it on Hulu) and previously aired on CBS (seasons 1-3 are streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video) before moving to NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming platform. On Love Island, singles couple up in “new surroundings where challenges will excite and bombshells will be dropped,” per NBC. During their time on the “island,” contestants...
Laid-Off HBO Max Execs Reveal Warner Bros. Discovery Is Killing Off Diversity and Courting ‘Middle America’
Former HBO Max executives say the streaming service has been left with few people of color to oversee its diverse slate of programming as Warner Bros. Discovery continues its ongoing corporate reshuffling.The platform reportedly laid off close to 70 people this month. That includes the entire teams overseeing unscripted, kids and family, and international content, according to two former HBO Max execs who asked not to be named.Those three divisions, responsible for buying shows from production companies and creators and working closely with them during production, are now completely gone.One former employee says as many as 13 people of color...
HBO Max to Remove 20 Originals and 36 Titles Overall
Streaming service HBO Max will begin removing up to 36 titles, many of which are originals, from its digital library this week. Earlier in August, HBO Max removed six film titles and also announced that it would no longer be releasing DC’s “Batgirl” or the animated “Scoob! Holiday Haunt.” The strategy is driven by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ next summer.
Watch BLACKPINK Geek Out in ‘Pink Venom’ Music Video Reaction: ‘Spreading Pink Venom Everywhere’
Taste that pink venom! BLACKPINK sat down in a new video posted on Thursday (Aug. 25) to watch their “Pink Venom” music video for the very first time. “I’m really nervous but I’m excited because it’s been a while since [we] got together to watch a M/V,” admitted Jennie before the girl group pressed play. “Quickly! I can’t wait!” “So pretty!” Rosé remarked as Lisa’s first solo verse flashed across the screen before commenting, “That was so gross!” about her own scene holding a tar-covered apple and marking the choreography from the song’s first chorus in her seat. Seeing Lisa and Jennie’s main...
Bad Bunny to Perform on 2022 MTV VMAs Live From Yankee Stadium
Bad Bunny will perform on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards live from his tour stop at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 28. The tour stop is part of “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour.” The 2022 VMAs are set to air from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This marks the Puerto Rican phenom’s second VMAs appearance. His first, three years ago, was a joint performance with J Balvin of “Que Pretendes.” The VMAs have a long history of remote performances, dating back to the very first show in 1984 when David Bowie performed his hit “Blue Jean” live from...
APOKI Talks the Appeal of Virtual Artists, Doja Cat’s Influence & New Collab With E-40: Interview
APOKI, the virtual K-pop artist from South Korea, recently released her new single, “West Swing,” featuring E-40. Her fourth single, this marks her first song that’s entirely in English. It’s a song aimed squarely at the global music scene, with the feel of new jack swing, the genre that was so popular in the late ’80s and early ’90s. It also features legendary rapper E-40, who has been active in the scene since the 1990s. The APOKI project is backed by a collaboration between AFUN INTERACTIVE, a Korean tech venture company, and Sony Music Solutions. CEO DK Kwon of AFUN INTERACTIVE,...
Joe Rogan podcast - live: Zuckerberg says bot accounts on platforms are ‘trade-offs all the way down’
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Metaverse, is making a surprise appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.Replying to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, Mr Zuckerberg said he believes there weren’t going to be “perfect” artificial intelligence systems.“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down and you could either build a system overly aggressive and capture a higher per cent of the bad guys but then also by accident take out some number of good guys, or you could be a little more lenient and say the cost of taking out any number of good guys is too high so we’re going to tolerate having just a little bit more bad guys on the system,” he said.Rogan has been a lightning rod since his Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcast, was bought by Spotify in a $100m deal.Earlier this year Rogan found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation and hosted a guest who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.
Comments / 0