Read full article on original website
Related
foxlexington.com
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
foxlexington.com
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
foxlexington.com
Date set for Lexington’s largest dog pool party
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dogs who love water and playing with other furry friends have an upcoming event made just for them!. The seventh annual “Doggie Paddle”, hosted by the Lexington Humane Society, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on September 10 at the Woodland Park Center.
foxlexington.com
Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating Martha Court shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:26 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1500 block of Martha Court. According to the police, the victim of the shooting reported non-life-threatening injuries. There...
foxlexington.com
Calipari Foundation donates thousands of shoes for eastern Kentucky flood victims
A small gesture can go a long way. University of Kentucky basketball officials coordinated thousands of donations for people still in shelters. The Calipari Foundation, in conjunction with Samaritans Feet, donated 5,000 shoes for flood victims. Another 10,000 pairs of socks were donated by Hanes.
foxlexington.com
1 killed in Madison County crash, Kentucky State Police investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that killed one individual in Madison County. The Kentucky State Police said they responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday regarding a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County. KSP’s initial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
Man dies in motorcycle accident on New Circle Road
A 47-year-old man was killed as a result of a collision on Wednesday in Lexington. Larry Spicer of Winchester was operating his motorcycle when he and a van were involved in a collision at the 400 block of East New Circle Road.
foxlexington.com
Lexington nurse arrested, accused of killing patient
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington nurse has been indicted and arrested for murder following the death of a patient at Baptist Health Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department, Eyvette Hunter, 52, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the death of 97-year-old James Morris. Authorities stated...
foxlexington.com
Celebrating the life of Amaya Sandifer: A college student shot and killed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Amaya Sandifer was shot and killed in a double homicide while leaving a party in early May. Now, months after the tragic loss, dozens of people showed up on what would have been Amaya’s 21st birthday at Jacobson park to honor her and hope for justice. Her killer is still at large.
foxlexington.com
Paris Elementary School evacuated due to equipment malfunction
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) — A school in Paris was evacuated on Wednesday after students and staff in a classroom reported feeling drowsy. Paris City Schools said they evacuated the members of a single classroom at Paris Elementary upon reports of the drowsiness. Parents of the students were contacted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Lexington police ask Crime Stoppers for help in April 2021 murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A week in April of 2021 was a violent one in Lexington. Investigators worked on three separate murder investigations that week and according to the city’s website, all of them are unsolved. This week, Crime Stoppers reporter Kristen Pflum focused on the shooting death of Cyrus Davis.
foxlexington.com
Kentucky volleyball embracing loaded schedule as season arrives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In 18 seasons, Craig Skinner has changed the perception around Kentucky volleyball. In 2020, national champion was added to the program’s resume. After last season’s second round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats are motivated to return to title form in 2022.
foxlexington.com
4 Georgetown police recognized after deadly 2021 officer-involved shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Four Georgetown police officers were awarded with the Medal of Valor for their actions following a deadly officer-involved shooting in 2021. The Georgetown police chief said the officers who showed courage that day and put public safety first were Cole Centner, Gregg Muravchick, Christian Squires, and Sgt. Joseph Payton.
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Pleasant today, humid late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — High pressure will keep today’s weather nice and dry. Scattered clouds will develop into the afternoon, but humidity stays low. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s. Patchy fog will form again overnight, otherwise another comfortable night with lows in the upper 50s...
foxlexington.com
‘Locks for Addiction’ continues the fight against drugs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A fence adorned with locks is turning heads on Newtown Pike in Lexington. It may seem strange, but the message behind the spectacle is an important one. Known as “Locks for Addiction,” it has exploded in popularity since starting last year. The locks are...
foxlexington.com
Off-duty Lexington police officer arrested on DUI charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington police officer was charged with driving under the influence on Tuesday. Anthony Delimpo, a 40-year-old police officer with the Lexington Police Department, was on the side of westbound I-64 when he was approached by officers, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.
foxlexington.com
Man arrested, charged with DUI after crash killed motorcycle driver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The identity of the man driving the van related to the motorcycle crash has been released. According to his arrest records, Mark Adkins, 51, was arrested and charged with:. Possession of marijuana. Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Possession of synthetic drugs.
foxlexington.com
‘It should be the first step to the issue’: Kentucky borrowers react to student debt relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will be forgiving student loan debt towards 43 million borrowers. According to Forbes, ‘The federal student loan portfolio currently totals more than $1.6 trillion, owed by about 43 million borrowers,’ and there is ‘$1.75 trillion in total student loan debt (including federal and private loans)’.
Comments / 0