Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
houstoncitybook.com
The Wheel Workers Release New Album, Celebrate with Friday Concert at White Oak
TOMORROW, AUG. 26, HOUSTON indie-rockers The Wheel Workers perform at White Oak Music Hall to finally celebrate the release of their much anticipated, four-years-in-the-making album Harbor, which is already enjoying airplay and regular rotation on college and commercial radio stations. Steven Higginbotham, the band’s founder, lead singer and primary songwriter,...
For Black Girls ‘Joy Is Our Journey,’ Megan Thee Stallion and LaTosha Brown Create A Pathway
The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium and the Pete and Thomas Foundation have just been revealed as the community partners for the very first “Joy is our Journey” Dream Bus Tour. The Pete and Thomas Foundation states …
fox26houston.com
Terminally ill cancer patient marries his girlfriend to fulfill dying wish
HOUSTON - A Houston man who is terminally ill is receiving a dying wish. He’s now a newlywed after marrying the love of his life. Noah and Jade Lathrop say other than a complete healing, being able to get married is one of the greatest gifts they could have been given, but they had no idea they would spend their honeymoon with Noah taken to hospice shortly after their wedding.
Rapper Bad Bunny is the inspiration behind this Houston cocktail
Houstonians can sample Urbe's El Conejo Malo for free during the artist's World's Hottest Tour.
houstoncitybook.com
Houston Food Festival Makes Big Announcement, Shares Exciting Lineup
BACK AND BIGGER than ever, the Southern Smoke Festival, benefiting Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Foundation, takes place Oct. 21-23. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30, and are expected to go fast!. More than 60 chefs from all over the country will head to H-Town this fall — a Texas-size...
theleadernews.com
Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes
As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
Fort Bend Star
Review: Casa Vaqueros provides not one, but two good meals
There comes a point when you review enough restaurants, where you start to notice the similarities across the places you visit. When you visit a good Italian food restaurant, for instance, you expect the staples. The menu should feature a fun combination of pizzas, pastas and appetizers (a Margherita pizza, amatriciana and bruschetta, at the very least).
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Houston couple ceding restaurant to Killen's Barbecue has big plans of their own
There will soon be a second and third location of Henderson & Kane.
Click2Houston.com
Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok
HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
Click2Houston.com
60-year-old body builder with inspiring story
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
Click2Houston.com
Polar Express returns to Galveston Railroad Museum; This is how to get tickets before they sell out🎅🚂☕
GALVESTON, Texas – The Polar Express Train Ride is returning this holiday season to the Galveston Railroad Museum. This immersive family-oriented experience’s popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures beginning Nov. 11, and continuing through Dec. 23. Tickets are...
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
nomadlawyer.org
Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas
When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
Who's ready for the Purple Takeover in Kemah Texas?
On August 20th Chef Machete opened his second location Gordo Ninos Kemah. Chef Trinidad "Machete" Gonzalez is a Mexican/American Chef out of Houston Texas; known for his, Lean Sauce™️ and Multi-Cultural Cuisines.
houstoncitybook.com
Stressed Out? Learn the Art of Zen at These Tai Chi Classes
TAI CHI HAS been popular for many moons, but it’s especially hot now in big, frenzied cities like Houston. What’s it all about? According to the Jung Center Houston, practicing forms of tai chi and breath coordination is a tranquil way to focus the mind, achieve physical and mental balance, and gain vital energies. Catch classes starting this week and discover your inner calm.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: These are the most powerful images from Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Five years ago. It really does feel like yesterday. Like yesterday when the meteorologists started talking about more than 40 inches of rain headed toward our area. I remember it. You probably do, too. Whether it’s five years or 15 or 20 years, snapshots of that time...
Impressively-sized gator spotted in Missouri City by man attempting to install windows
This alligator sighting was the second one in Missouri City after a restaurant owner wrangled one on his front porch while dropping his children off at school last week.
fox26houston.com
Great-grandmother in Houston struggling in home damaged by Hurricane Harvey 5 years ago
HOUSTON - Five years after Hurricane Harvey, some people in Houston are still struggling to rebuild. On Wednesday, we met 78-year-old Dorothy Diggs at her home off Bay Cedar Drive. Diggs has lived there for about 35 years and says Harvey destroyed everything. "Water was in here too," said Diggs....
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
