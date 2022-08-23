Read full article on original website
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire causes closures, reached Rogue River
MERLIN, Ore. -- A growing lightning-caused fire is causing a road and some access closure today. The Northwest 13 Incident Management Team (Team 13) is in charge of northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. It says increased fire activity is closing Galice Road and surrounding public lands on both sides of the Rogue River between Almeda County Park and Grave Creek for public and firefighter safety.
KDRV
FireWatch: Firefighter Logan Taylor's funeral to be public Monday
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Talent man will get a public memorial service next week. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He was hit by a tree while working on northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. A public memorial service will be held Monday, August...
KTVL
Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire
Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
KTVL
Ask10: Will a Golden Corral be opening in Medford?
Medford. Ore. — NEWS 10 VIEWER MIKE WROTE IN ASKING:. "Prior to Covid, it was my understanding that permits had been applied for, and approved for, a new Golden Corral in Medford. Would you be able to verify that either way?" News 10 reached out to the City of...
theashlandchronicle.com
Bear Creek Basin Safety Alert
Important Note: This information is for select creeks in the Bear Creek Basin only – — IT DOES NOT COVER ALL CREEKS IN JACKSON COUNTY OR ALL CREEKS IN THE BEAR. If you have questions about a specific creek, please call RVCOG (see contact. information below). Routine water...
Klamath Modoc artist and land protector Ka’ila Farrell-Smith’s mesmerizing art exhibit at Favell Museum closes Sept. 3
Ka’ila Farrell-Smith’s powerful work as an artist and protector of the Klamath Tribes’ ancestral land is represented in 18 paintings exhibited at the Favell Museum in southern Oregon’s Klamath Falls through Sept. 3. There’s the enchantingly tranquil “Wokas Gatherers” oil painting of two figures in a...
KDRV
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
KTVL
Majority of Oregon's most populated cities move forward with magic mushrooms
SALEM, Ore. — While the majority of counties in Oregon will send psilocybin back to the ballot this November, 17 of the state's 20 most populated cities will move forward with Measure 109, which legalizes the therapeutic use of the substance commonly known as magic mushrooms. Ballot Measure 109...
theashlandchronicle.com
Town Hall on White Nationalism in Southern Oregon
Urban League of Portland President & CEO, Community Leaders Plan To Discuss Life As A Person Of Color In Medford, Ashland and Surrounding Areas. The following is an announcement from Urban League of Portland President & CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson about an upcoming Community Conversations event beginning live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2020, at Southern Oregon University. The event will also be streamed via social media and on public access television.
KATU.com
Oregon man dies in head-on crash along Highway 234
A 67-year-old Oregon man died Monday night when another driver crossed over the center lane of Highway 234 and crashed head on with his car state troopers said. The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. along Highway 234 near where it crosses the Rogue River. Initial reports say that...
KDRV
Rum Creek fire moving towards the lower Rogue River
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - Fire officials say they are seeing significant movement from the Rum Creek fire to the north toward the Rogue River. Eric Riener with Northwest 13 incident management team says, "We could potentially see impacts to the shores of the river today, and definitely Wednesday." The Rum Creek fire has grown to 520 acres.
KTVL
Have you seen Rosanna Marquis?
White City, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman out of the White City area. Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. She is 42 years old, 5'6" tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blonde / strawberry hair, and brown eyes. She is...
KTVL
ASK10: Whose responsibility is the Ross Johnston Tire Shop after its owner died?
ASHLAND, Ore. — News 10 viewer Isabeau Vollhardt wrote in asking:. The Ross Johnston Tire Shop in Ashland has been closed for about a year. My understanding is that the owner is deceased. No one seems to be on the property on a regular basis or taking care of it. According to the City Attorney's office, who --if anyone-- now owns it seems unclear. The property is both a fire hazard and a public health and safety hazard because of piles of tires left on top of dry grass (which has recently been cut) and its location across the street from a smoke shop. While both police and fire depts are monitoring the property, the health problems and potential fire hazard remain unresolved. Who is responsible for the property and if they cannot or will not remove the tires from the property to reduce fire hazards, off-gassing rubber fumes, and safe harbor for rodents, who can take responsibility for the owner if there is one?
opb.org
How fire season has affected Josephine and Jackson counties
Your browser does not support the audio element. Last week, thunderstorms plagued Josephine and Jackson counties. Then, in a 13-hour period, crews responded to about 50 reports of fire in the region. On top of the fires, the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District also dealt with the loss of camera equipment that aids in fire detection.
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
mybasin.com
$26 Million headed to the Klamath Basin
Washington, D.C. – The Department of the Interior announced that nearly $26 million from the Infrastructure Law has been allocated for Klamath Basin restoration projects, including nearly $16 million for ecosystem restoration projects in the Basin and $10 million to expand the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery. The Bureau of Reclamation, will also fund 10 grants totaling $2.2 million to improve fish and wildlife habitat as part of two programs: the Klamath River Coho Restoration Grant Program, and the Trinity River Restoration Program.
KDRV
Man, boy missing from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
KVAL
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
KTVL
Stolen trailer with Wisconsin plates found in Gold Hill
At around 4:45 pm yesterday, MPD reported that the trailer was located in Gold Hill. Medford Police are in search of a stolen trailer that was last seen in at the Medford Congregational United Church of Christ. Between August 20-21, the 2016 Gulf Stream Coach "Conquest" trailer was stolen from...
actionnewsnow.com
Ranchers told to stop using water in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A cease and desist order was sent to an irrigation district in Siskiyou County, ordering ranchers and farmers to stop diverting water from the Shasta River. It was sent by the State Water Resources Control Board on Friday, August 19, 2022. The order demands any diversions...
