During their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department reported an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in the county. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor, said from August 15th through the 19th there were 405 new cases and 9 new hospitalizations. He said Laurel County remains in the red on the Community Transmission Levels map. Caldwell said the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said it is important to get vaccinated and stay up to date on boosters. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO