Pulaski County, KY

Sheriff: Man arrested in reported stolen car, found with meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Wednesday morning, a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office made a traffic stop on a car with equipment violations. After a license plate check, the deputy found out the car was reported stolen. A release from the sheriff’s office said a quick...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County Man After Vehicle Pursuit

On Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at 8:25pm, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenny Perkins attempted a traffic stop on KY 551 for a speeding violation. The vehicle did not stop, continuing to accelerate and then fleeing. The pursuit came to end 4 miles north of Columbia, where the operator...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Officials say that a woman was recently arrested on drug-related-charges following the execution of a search warrant at her house. On Monday, detectives were investigating a suspected drug trafficker near the Garnet Court area. During the investigation, they managed to gather enough evidence to request a search warrant.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
HAZARD, KY
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering following an incident involving a riding lawnmower. Around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the scene near John Parker Road. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
LEE COUNTY, VA
Three local residents indicted in Adair County

Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Manchester Police respond to stabbing

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Manchester Police responded to a call about a fight between several intoxicated people. Two officers arrived at the Heritage Inn and discovered one man had gone to the Advent Health emergency room with stab wounds. They learned two men were in a fight and one stabbed the other.
MANCHESTER, KY
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury

Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
RICHMOND, KY
Missing woman found in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Two arrested after multi-county pursuit ends in Adair County

GLASGOW — Police arrested last Thursday two people in connection to a pursuit that led authorities from Barren County to Adair County. Glasgow Police said the pursuit started after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Park Avenue. A vehicle was allegedly driving through the residential area “at a high rate of speed.” The driver was also driving in a reckless manner.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: August 2022

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00162 thru 22-CR-00170_Redacted. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County Circuit Clerk)
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Locals Indicted On Drug And Child Endangerment Charges

Two local people have been indicted on drug and child endangerment charges. Last week, Ashley Brown, 28, and Henry Baker, 55, both of 584 Crozier Drive, were indicted on drug charges stemming from a May 22 drug bust. On that date, officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department searched the residence...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Laurel County Has Uptick In New COVID Cases

During their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department reported an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in the county. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor, said from August 15th through the 19th there were 405 new cases and 9 new hospitalizations. He said Laurel County remains in the red on the Community Transmission Levels map. Caldwell said the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said it is important to get vaccinated and stay up to date on boosters. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

