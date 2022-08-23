Read full article on original website
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
Lil Baby Details the Grueling Cycle of Hustle Culture in New ‘Untrapped’ Documentary Teaser
Despite racism being a systemic issue embedded into every part of American society — from laws and regulations to housing and employment — the task of breaking free from the cycle of poverty inherently perpetuated by systemic racism is pushed off to the marginalized, often Black communities most impacted by it. In the latest trailer for his forthcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby details the grueling pattern of hustle culture that has repackaged and glorified the concept of struggling. “It’s a cycle,” the rapper says in a voice-over. “You go to jail, you get out, but you keep...
411mania.com
Warner Bros. Moves Evil Dead Rise, House Party To Theatrical Releases
A couple of HBO Max-planned movies are going theatrical in Evil Dead Rise and House Party. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has set theatrical release dates for the two films, which were originally planned for releases on the streaming service. Evil Dead Rise, the latest film in the franchise, will...
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
People are gripped by disturbing interview with notorious serial killer on death row
Netflix series and chilling podcasts have done a great job of telling us the stories of serial killers, but an interview with one notorious murderer himself has true crime fans captivated. Richard Ramirez, otherwise known as The Night Stalker, was convicted in 1989 of killing 13 people in California between...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
Vita Stepped Away From Music After Leaving Murder Inc. — See Where She Is Now
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja...
Tyler Perry Talks Still Having A Stigma In Hollywood After Some Big Names Turned Down His Latest Movie
After big names turned down his latest movie, Tyler Perry talks about how he feels about having a stigma in Hollywood.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Responds To Jackboy Diss Track: 'This Bitch Ass Wanna Be Me So Bad!'
Kodak Black and his ex-Sniper Gang artist Jackboy have a rift that only continues to deepen. After Jackboy dropped a diss track aimed at his former label boss earlier this week, Yak has seemingly responded. On Tuesday (August 23), Kodak uploaded a pair of posts to his Instagram Stories for...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks
The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Breaks Silence On 23-Year-Old Lul Pab’s Death After L.A. Shooting
Quando Rondo is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Lul Pab, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19). The Atlanta rapper was filmed at the scene of the crime, screaming, as the man’s body was pulled from the black Cadillac Escalade riddled with bullets. On Sunday...
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Collider
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Script Really Good, Going to Nicolas Cage Shortly According to Jerry Bruckenheimer (Exclusive)
For fifteen years now there's been a lingering question for some Disney franchises, where is National Treasure 3? Talks about a sequel focusing on Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates have been ongoing ever since then but nothing concrete has ever come up. Once Disney+ confirmed that a National Treasure TV series was headed to the streamer, and wouldn't feature Cage's character, it seemed like maybe the time had passed; but speaking in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick with ComicBook.com series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script for National Treasure 3 has been written and they're just waiting on Cage to approve it.
Twitter Reacts To Erica Banks Twerking at Atlanta HS Pep Rally
Okay, as much as we love a good twerk, we have to realize that there’s a time and a place. That’s the lesson that rapper Erica Banks is learning after her recent appearance at a high school pep rally went viral. The Shade Room shared footage of the “Buss It” rapper performing at Frederick Douglass High School […]
Milly Alcock Was Working as a Dishwasher Before Starring in "House of the Dragon"
Newcomer Milly Alcock stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon." The actor made her big debut during the show's world premiere on Aug. 21, and she's already made quite the impression as the new heir to Viserys I's throne — but she has big shoes to fill as a core part of the show's story.
