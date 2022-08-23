Read full article on original website
Ala Moana Center rolls out paid parking system
Have you noticed the paid parking signs at Ala Moana Center? Well, get ready to see more of them.
With food running out, kayaker changes route to Hawaii
For the 45-year-old father, this is his biggest adventure to date. He’s spent the last four years preparing for it. Technical issues and limitations cut his adventure short last year.
Hawaii Magazine
These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī
Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local restaurant, BASALT is extending its hours and offering delivery services to customers. For five years BASALT has been offering a variety of dishes to its menu for Hawaii residents and visitors to enjoy. “What I love most about working here is the people. We are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawaii is opening
The company plans to open several restaurants in the Aloha State over the next five years.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 25–31, 2022
Saturday, Aug. 27, 4 to 8 p.m. If you are 21 or older, join the Honolulu Museum of Art for its annual summer fundraiser, this year called Palette. This event has a mixture of foods and drinks from some of Honolulu’s most prestigious eateries such as Prince Waikīkī, Hawaiian Host, O’Kim’s, Castro’s, Himalayan Kitchen, Superb Sushi, Bubbly & Bleu, Hy’s Steakhouse, the HoMA Café and more. Expect live entertainment too, from such groups as The Elevations Hawai‘i, Shakti Dance Movement, Waipuna, and Lucky Kids, as well as art-making demonstrations from HoMA teaching artists and more.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With demand high, Maui food bank seeks community kokua to fill the shelves
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some, a grocery store cart full of food is just fantasy. “I remember being so hungry, not knowing where my next meal was going to come from,” said Estera Vierra. “The struggle is real,” Christopher De Freitas added. Vierra and De Freitas now run...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Artist perspectives from two sides of life's timeline at Downtown Art Center
The exhibition “Illusion and Reality” at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center showcases photorealistic oil paintings by two artists from two generations. Charles Valoroso is "the Boomer," a self-described art activist who recently returned home to Hawaiʻi after 50 years in arts education in California. Crissia Vaughn is "the Millennial" who grew up on Oʻahu and recently graduated with a fine arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club. Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.
honolulumagazine.com
Things To Do on O‘ahu Before the End of Summer
Choose a day pass or pop in to a specific yoga, meditation or fitness class during a special Wellness Weekend (Aug. 26 through Aug. 28) hosted by Shift Culture Hawai‘i and Hawaiian Aroma Caffe at Waikīkī Beachcomber. Whether you just take one class, spend the day or make it a weekend staycation, you can also enjoy more curated experiences like a Saturday night dance party and a night market featuring local vendors. Visit shiftculturehi.com for a detailed lineup and to purchase tickets. — $25 for day pass, Waikīkī Beachcomber, 2300 Kalākaua Ave.
Honolulu Cookie Company has your flavors of the season
The Honolulu Cookie Company is getting ready to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall by introducing two new flavors.
BEAT OF HAWAII
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports
It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded while entering Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Rattled hospital staff told Press the situation was unprecedented and the cause of the explosion is unknown. HPD and Honolulu Fire...
travelawaits.com
This Hawaii State Park Just Reopened To Campers For The First Time In Almost 2 Years
One of Hawaii’s premier locations is open again for overnight camping nearly two years after officials closed it due to overuse and abuse of the land. Kauai’s Polihale State Park reopened overnight camping earlier this month. Reservations can be made online for a spot up to 90 days in advance of a visit.
KITV.com
Gulick Ave. Overpass To Be Raised
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the federal Infrastructure act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways. Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times, causing...
KITV.com
Chaminade University receives $10-million grant for United Nations Sustainability Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chaminade University has been selected to lead a groundbreaking project to bolster diversity and inclusion in scientific leadership, innovation, and discovery. The National Science Foundation selected Chaminade University for the $10-million, five-year grant project to create new leadership pathways into data science careers for students and working...
KITV.com
Activists seek stewardship of Wailupe property to protect ancient burials
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After years of controversy, Native Hawaiian activists are calling on the city to help protect ancient burials in East Oahu. The grassroots group Pu'uhonua o Wailupe wants to steward a three-acre parcel on Kia'i Place. To do so, they're lobbying lawmakers to allocate nearly $7 million so the city can buy it.
KITV.com
Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
Hawaii reports 2,219 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,520 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 282 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 268 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 43 diagnosed out of state.
