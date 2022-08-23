ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Oregonian

Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting identified

The victim of a shooting in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, Portland police said in a statement Thursday. Campbell was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnolia Court Apartments in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, police said, making it the 59th homicide of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Two Portland Homicide Victims Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people killed on the first weekend of August have been identified. They’re the 54th and 55th homicide victims of the year. A man was shot on North Schmeer Road east of Interstate 5 around 2:00am on the August 6th. He’s identified as 53-year-old Otis Abner.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman found dead after assault in NE Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead after an assault in northeast Portland has been identified by police. Penelope Fagan, 59, was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man shot, killed by officers outside McMinnville apartment complex

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed by officers outside of an apartment complex in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 2 p.m., McMinnville police officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street after receiving a report of a suicidal man. Officers arrived and were confronted by the man when he exited the building.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Portland food cart owners speak on recent break-ins

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Tuesday morning, someone broke into Gresham Food Carts off Northwest Burnside. A suspect could be seen on camera walking in between two carts before he moved the camera up to avoid it recording what pod owner Michael Robinson says he did next. “He was carrying...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Oregon man charged after Lincoln City crash kills motorcyclist

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man has been arrested after a deadly crash in Lincoln City. Police say James Lee Mitchell, 27, of Otis, Oregon was leaving a Space Age gas station in the 500 block of south Hwy 101 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when his Suzuki Sidekick collided with a southbound 2003 Harley Davidson. Responders found the motorcyclist, Aden Charles Perkins, 29, of Lincoln City, lying in the road with severe injuries and despite attempted aid, Perkins died at the scene.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kptv.com

On the Go for TriMet FX2-Division

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet will be launching a new service and bus that will make it easier than ever to navigate one of Portland’s busiest roads. TriMet says FX2-Division will reduce travel times between downtown Portland and Gresham by 20%. FX2-Division opens on Sept. 18. Before that, TriMet...
PORTLAND, OR

