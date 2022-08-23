Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting identified
The victim of a shooting in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, Portland police said in a statement Thursday. Campbell was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnolia Court Apartments in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, police said, making it the 59th homicide of the year.
KXL
Two Portland Homicide Victims Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people killed on the first weekend of August have been identified. They’re the 54th and 55th homicide victims of the year. A man was shot on North Schmeer Road east of Interstate 5 around 2:00am on the August 6th. He’s identified as 53-year-old Otis Abner.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
Officials believe missing Portland man may be dangerous, violent
Officials are looking for a 49-year-old man they say may be dangerous after he left psychiatric care in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Woman found dead after assault in NE Portland identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead after an assault in northeast Portland has been identified by police. Penelope Fagan, 59, was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.
Police identify man fatally shot in North Portland’s East Columbia neighborhood
Police have identified the 53-year-old man killed in North Portland near Delta Park over two weeks ago as Otis Shayne Abner. The Medical Examiner’s Office declared his death a homicide by gunshot, police said in a statement Thursday.
kptv.com
Man shot, killed by officers outside McMinnville apartment complex
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed by officers outside of an apartment complex in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 2 p.m., McMinnville police officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street after receiving a report of a suicidal man. Officers arrived and were confronted by the man when he exited the building.
ODHS: Missing 13-year-old girl may be in danger
The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for public help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.
kptv.com
Portland food cart owners speak on recent break-ins
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Tuesday morning, someone broke into Gresham Food Carts off Northwest Burnside. A suspect could be seen on camera walking in between two carts before he moved the camera up to avoid it recording what pod owner Michael Robinson says he did next. “He was carrying...
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
kptv.com
Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
kptv.com
Oregon man charged after Lincoln City crash kills motorcyclist
LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man has been arrested after a deadly crash in Lincoln City. Police say James Lee Mitchell, 27, of Otis, Oregon was leaving a Space Age gas station in the 500 block of south Hwy 101 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when his Suzuki Sidekick collided with a southbound 2003 Harley Davidson. Responders found the motorcyclist, Aden Charles Perkins, 29, of Lincoln City, lying in the road with severe injuries and despite attempted aid, Perkins died at the scene.
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
MCSO on Corbett student’s so-called ‘kill list’: Report wasn’t given to detective in ‘timely manner’
Parents in Corbett say an investigator at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office admitted the department "dropped the ball" investigating a “kill list” made by a high school student.
‘We need to do something’: 200 stolen vehicles recovered by Portland man
What started as helping a veteran get his stolen Harley-Davidson back has turned into Nick Haas's passion project.
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
kptv.com
On the Go for TriMet FX2-Division
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet will be launching a new service and bus that will make it easier than ever to navigate one of Portland’s busiest roads. TriMet says FX2-Division will reduce travel times between downtown Portland and Gresham by 20%. FX2-Division opens on Sept. 18. Before that, TriMet...
Alleged serial scammer pepper sprays, spits on Red Robin employee
You've heard of the Hamburgler, but what about the Red Robin scammer?
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
Parents urge transparency after Corbett School District threat concerns
Parents say Corbett School District is not being transparent after waiting a month to notify parents their child was on a “kill list” when a student reportedly took to social media and threatened to murder numerous classmates.
Comments / 2