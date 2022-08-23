Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Halloween volunteers needed in Henderson
Don't freak out. This isn't meant to spook or scare anyone. But the reality is; Halloween will be here soon. That's why organizers of a Halloween celebration in Henderson need as many volunteers as they can muster ahead of this year's holiday. The East End Halloween Extravaganza is made possible...
wevv.com
Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly named 'Fire Chief of the Year'
Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly was surprised with a prestigious award on Thursday. On Thursday, Chief Connelly was named Fire Chief of the Year by the Great Lakes Division of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. According to Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the award was a total surprise to...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
wevv.com
Renowned astronaut, first black woman in space to visit Evansville
A renowned astronaut and the first black female astronaut to travel into space will be giving a speech in Evansville.
warricknews.com
Newburgh welcomes new business and community hub
This summer, Newburgh gained a new local brewery community gathering point in the form of Myriad Brewing Company. Myriad is a microbrewery based out of downtown Evansville that has been in operation since 2018. Jason Elliot, owner and founder of Myriad, commented on the brewery’s foundation, goals and reasons for expanding to Newburgh.
city-countyobserver.com
INDems’ Launch “Hoosier Promise Tour” Starting In Posey County
INDIANAPOLIS – On Thursday in Posey County, Tom McDermott (Candidate for U.S. Senate), Destiny Wells (Candidate for Secretary of State), ZeNai Brooks (Candidate for State Auditor), Jessica McClellan (Candidate for State Treasurer), Ray McCormick (Candidate for Indiana’s Eighth Congressional District) will formally launch the “Hoosier Promise Tour”, a statewide effort by the Indiana Democratic Party and its candidates to highlight the brighter future Democrats will create for the Hoosier State once elected to office on Election Day.
wamwamfm.com
Mural Painting in Downtown Washington
A new mural is set to be painted in downtown Washington. Cindy Barber explains how this came about. Jennifer Peachee, a Washington High School Art Teacher, gives us a sneak preview of what to expect…. The project is set to be completed by the end of October. Work is underway...
city-countyobserver.com
Free Rain Barrel Pickup on Wednesday
The City of Evansville Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
14news.com
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods
Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
14news.com
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skanska has signed a purchase agreement for its ownership of Industrial Contractors Skanska (ICS), which is a construction management and development subsidiary of Skanska USA Civil. They say the buyer is an industrial contracting company, Sterling Industrial, LLC, a Traylor Construction Group company based in Evansville....
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 24, 2022
Speeding/driving while suspended: Rushine Moore. Seatbelt violation: Fernando M. Peraza.; Luis A. Dubon; Mikala L. Miley; Andy E. Dewitt; Jonathan P. Thurman; Andy T. Schwenk. Driving left of center: Steven R. Rangai, dismissed, and disregarding an official traffic control device. Failure to yield: Cayla M. Fischer; Morgan L. Hall. Operating...
wevv.com
North Weinbach Avenue will no longer be closed on Friday
Officials say they have canceled a road closure that was previously scheduled for Friday in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department had previously said that a portion of North Weinbach Avenue would be closed on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion. The fire...
14news.com
Indiana politicians at Evansville gas station as part of event to slash gas prices
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some drivers in town saw some relief at the pump on Thursday. The Moto Mart on North Burkhart Road sold regular unleaded gas for $2.38 per gallon. The two-hour event was a promotion by Americans for Prosperity-Indiana. Republican Senator Mike Braun and Representative Larry Bucshon were...
evansvilleliving.com
Wiener Takes All at Dachshund Championship Races
This Saturday at Ellis Park, the wiener takes it all: Eleven top dogs will dash to the finish line in the 2022 Wiener Dog Championship Race. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. A qualifying race will be staged first, and the dirt track finals are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The winner will be crowned Ellis Park’s 100th Anniversary “Best in Show.”
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
wevv.com
World's oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville after giving 36 gallons
A 96-year-old man who holds the official Guinness World Record title of oldest active blood donor was honored in Madisonville, Kentucky, after giving his 36th gallon. Officials with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville said Wednesday that 96-year-old Dale Faughn of Fredonia, Kentucky, was recently honored for donating his 36th gallon through the facility's blood bank.
WANE-TV
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
14news.com
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County. Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors. Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High...
14news.com
Orangetheory Fitness coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Orangetheory Fitness confirmed its plans to open a new studio early next year in Owensboro. It will be located in Gateway Commons. Orangetheory offers hour-long group workouts for all fitness levels.
