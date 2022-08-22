Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Discover West Virginia Waterfalls: Twin Falls Resort State Park
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Among the winding roads and sprawling mountainscapes of Wyoming County can be found the vaguely secreted Twin Falls Resort State Park, a keystone attraction for areas such Pineville, Oceana, and beyond. Despite signage displayed for express purpose of guiding would-be guests and explorers to the...
wvpublic.org
A Look Back At Blair Mountain And A New Ethane Cracker Plant On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look back at the state’s coal industry, including forces that led to the nation’s most violent labor uprising in history. In this encore excerpt from Us & Them, host Trey Kay talks with history professor Charles Keeney about the forces that hit the coal miners hard in the 1920s.
wvexplorer.com
Despite rain, state fair 2022 among most successful ever
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — The State Fair of West Virginia reported more than 170,000 people attending, an exceptional attendance despite rains that fell across the Mountain State in August. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said that the economic impact of the annual event was high. Fairgoer spending on food grossed...
wvexplorer.com
Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia
MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Restaurant Road Trip: Mill Creek Drive-In
MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – If you’re driving on Rt. 219 coming from Elkins heading towards Snowshoe, you might go right past this hidden gem that local residents call The Freeze. Owners say they only serve home-cooked meals because that’s just the way they’ve always done it. the dine-in, carry-out, and walk-up service diner has […]
woay.com
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
WDTV
More than 170,000 attend State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - By the time the State Fair of West Virginia wrapped up on Sunday, Aug. 20, more than 170,000 people had attended the fair. “Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended up having one of the best fairs we’ve ever had,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “The number of people that came through the gates aside, the true success can be seen in the community and economic impact of this event.”
wvexplorer.com
Mysterious stone face attracting curious in New River Gorge
An enigmatic stone face carved into mossy sandstone along the rim of the New River Gorge in southern West Virginia is attracting increased attention as tourism grows in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Though its origins are popularly regarded as a mystery, the bas-relief countenance was likely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
eenews.net
Trouble on pipeline’s path hits home for Manchin
LINDSIDE, W.Va. — Becky Crabtree dreamed of her daughter living next door when she purchased a tract of land in this rural community near the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. But those plans crumbled five years ago when Crabtree began battling the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline, a project...
West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest
BRIDGEPORT, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
West Virginia could get 200 news jobs and green energy from South Korean company
A South Korean advanced technology company is exploring West Virginia as a potential site for a hydrogen gasification facility that would create green energy from forest, plant, and plastic waste.
Government Technology
West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help
(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
woay.com
WVDACH accepting applications for West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through September 2. The exhibit will open on November 13 at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Eligible artists...
timesvirginian.com
Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
West Virginia National Guard assisting with flood cleanup efforts
SMITHERS, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard brought trucks and equipment to help flood victims in Smithers clean up Wednesday after also assisting in Campbells Creek. The small community of Smithers was one of the hardest hit areas in last week’s historic flooding and will need a lot of help cleaning up and […]
Comments / 0