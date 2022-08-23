Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
More Texas customers say Aqua Kingz LLC stole thousands
LUBBOCK, Texas – For several months, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock was accused of stealing thousands of dollars, and not completing a pool. Families across West Texas and beyond reached out to EverythingLubbock.com, saying since the original story aired back in March, they all shared similar experiences with Aqua Kingz LLC: Paying […]
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
everythinglubbock.com
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde school board fire police chief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock judge blocks emergency guidance on abortions in Texas. A U.S. District Judge in Lubbock has blocked a federal directive that would allow abortions to be provided through an emergency law. Judge James Wesley Hendrix said the directive was an overreach of the...
KCBD
South Plains Auto Task Force has some advice for back to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we’re settling back into our school year routines, the South Plains Auto Task Force wanted to remind the residents of Lubbock and the surrounding counties of some key tenants. When not in your vehicle, they advise you to hide or remove any valuables you...
10 Things I Will Never Miss About Lubbock From ‘Back In the Day’
It's easy to get nostalgic and fall into the trap of thinking that things used to be better. Perhaps some things were, but I can assure you, many things were not. This includes my hometown of Lubbock, Texas. There's so much that I remember fondly. Calling my burger in on...
everythinglubbock.com
Deputy called to retrieve pig from Levelland campus
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Sheriff’s Deputy for the Hockley County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a pig outside the Levelland Academic Beginnings Center. In a social a media post, HCSO said Deputy Martinez was out serving civil process papers when the call came in about a pig wondering the ABC campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
‘Hard, but blessed journey’: Ukrainian student makes it to Wayland Baptist University after 2 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a challenging journey through a pandemic and war, Ukrainian student Mariia Syzonekno has made it to Plainview to begin her college career at Wayland Baptist University. Several complications and more than 6,000 miles kept the student from her dream for more than two years, but...
When It Rains, It Floods: Did You See This in West Texas?
We all know the saying, 'when it rains, it pours.' Well, in West Texas it's just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I finally got cell...
KCBD
SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates on Aug. 26
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -South Plains College will honor the 2022 Law Enforcement Academy graduates during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) in the Sundown Room. The class will feature 20 graduates. The 22 Alpha Squad Leaders are Company A Marvin Laxson of Lubbock, Company B David...
KCBD
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
Close-Minded People Share Nasty Comments About Beloved Lubbock Restaurant
One of Lubbock’s favorite restaurants, Flippers Tavern, was featured in a video on The Texas Bucket List’s YouTube channel. This account showcases great food and memorable experiences across the Lone Star State that are worth a try. The video about Flips was posted Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, and...
KCBD
Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland became famous for traveling with the football team back when that wasn’t the norm. And since its establishment 97 years ago, it has played on some pretty large stages, too – bowl games, NFL halftime shows and even a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Heavy rain floods streets of East Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock County Commissioners adopted the property tax rate for the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. While the property tax rate is lower, high property appraisals mean home owners will actually pay more in taxes than last year. Details here: Lubbock County adopts...
KCBD
Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
fox34.com
Southbound Slide blocked at 50th street due to crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has moderate injuries after a crash at the intersection of 50th and Slide Road. The Southbound traffic on Slide Road is blocked at this time. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash scene can...
Comments / 0