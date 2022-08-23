ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

More Texas customers say Aqua Kingz LLC stole thousands

LUBBOCK, Texas – For several months, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock was accused of stealing thousands of dollars, and not completing a pool. Families across West Texas and beyond reached out to EverythingLubbock.com, saying since the original story aired back in March, they all shared similar experiences with Aqua Kingz LLC: Paying […]
FMX 94.5

5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
everythinglubbock.com

Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Industry
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Lubbock, TX
Business
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Levelland, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde school board fire police chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock judge blocks emergency guidance on abortions in Texas. A U.S. District Judge in Lubbock has blocked a federal directive that would allow abortions to be provided through an emergency law. Judge James Wesley Hendrix said the directive was an overreach of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Deputy called to retrieve pig from Levelland campus

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Sheriff’s Deputy for the Hockley County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a pig outside the Levelland Academic Beginnings Center. In a social a media post, HCSO said Deputy Martinez was out serving civil process papers when the call came in about a pig wondering the ABC campus.
LEVELLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Systems#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Plains Cotton Growers#Basf#Lloyd Arthur Farms#Ogallala
KCBD

SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates on Aug. 26

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -South Plains College will honor the 2022 Law Enforcement Academy graduates during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) in the Sundown Room. The class will feature 20 graduates. The 22 Alpha Squad Leaders are Company A Marvin Laxson of Lubbock, Company B David...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Southbound Slide blocked at 50th street due to crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has moderate injuries after a crash at the intersection of 50th and Slide Road. The Southbound traffic on Slide Road is blocked at this time. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash scene can...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy