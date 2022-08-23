Read full article on original website
“I believe the ride of the year is out there. We just need to be in the right place at the right time with the mindset to send it.”. That could be any big-wave surfer anywhere in the world, true. But in this particular case, it’s longtime Saffa charger Matt Bromley talking about the swell that slammed Capetown earlier this week, lighting up Sunset and Dungeons for two days of big-wave fun. (“Fun” used loosely here. This kind of surfing is mainly a spectator sport.)
Swells are the great equalizer. Wind blows over water, waves are formed, and march towards the closest coastline to break with varying degrees of quality, based on all kinds of factors — not limited to swell window, bathymetry, local winds, tides, sandbar, all that stuff. Thing is, swells don’t really care where or how they break. But we do. And in the case of this most recent XXL Southeast Pacific swell that sent Punta Lobos next level — as well as a bunch of other spots — the MVP last week was undoubtably Puerto Escondido. Not just because the southerly angle helped shape the often-closeouts into teepees. Or because many of the world’s best tuberiders — locals and visitors –were on hand to tackle said teepees. Or because the normal afternoon seabreeze actually turned around and went offshore a couple evenings. But put those three factors together, and you get some magic — some of which is captured in the edit above.
