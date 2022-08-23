ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

kslsports.com

Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tooele, UT
Utah Football
Idaho State
Tooele, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
MIDWAY, UT
sweetwaternow.com

Wedding Announcement: Carter and Estep

Derrick Sean Carter and Jayda Fay Estep are more than excited to announce their marriage, which took place on August 12, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. The groom is the son of Hodgie and Heather Carter of Rock Springs, WY. The bride is the granddaughter of Wanda Pechacek of Rock Springs,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Work at Utah’s Forbes-named best in state employer

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — After losing people to the “Great Resignation,” Nebo School District is recruiting. Forbes named Nebo School District America’s best in state employer back in 2019, out of 80,000 employers. Spokesperson Lana Hiskey says she isn’t surprised. “One of the things we...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
krcgtv.com

Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Salt Lake City

Utah is a popular tourist destination with five national parks in the state. Outdoor sports are another big reason people vacation here, but even repeat visitors may not know Utah’s capital city is a hub for great Asain food. On my visit, I focused on finding the best Korean...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

