3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
deseret.com
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25. While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
ksl.com
In 'retirement,' this Utah man who cannot move is busier than ever
SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mikita, a man who has spent his life spinning adversity into advantage, has found yet another reason to celebrate as he enters his 67th year. He can now turn his head from side to side. It's not much of a turn, almost undetectable, but...
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Carter and Estep
Derrick Sean Carter and Jayda Fay Estep are more than excited to announce their marriage, which took place on August 12, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. The groom is the son of Hodgie and Heather Carter of Rock Springs, WY. The bride is the granddaughter of Wanda Pechacek of Rock Springs,...
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
VIDEO: Utah woman stares down mountain lion after brief attack
A Utah woman was hunting Saturday when a mountain lion came out of nowhere and briefly attacked her. She caught the tense interaction that ensued on camera.
kslnewsradio.com
Work at Utah’s Forbes-named best in state employer
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — After losing people to the “Great Resignation,” Nebo School District is recruiting. Forbes named Nebo School District America’s best in state employer back in 2019, out of 80,000 employers. Spokesperson Lana Hiskey says she isn’t surprised. “One of the things we...
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
ksl.com
Kate Holbrook, writer, historian, champion of Latter-day Saint women's history, dies at 50
SALT LAKE CITY — Kate Holbrook, historian, writer and champion of Latter-day Saint women's history, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was 50. Her cause of death was listed as a "rare cancer of the eye," according to her obituary. Her husband, Sam Brown, announced her passing on social media Saturday.
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Administrators expelled from Utah school run by polygamous Kingston group
A public charter school run by the polygamous Kingston group is now on probation. Vanguard Academy in West Valley City had been on "warning status” since June 2021.
Public school with ties to polygamous sect addresses the elephant in the room
A public charter school is arguing that it is being punished and discriminated against because of polygamy.
KSLTV
‘I am so lucky to have walked away alive’: Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Utah — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. “My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty,” Laurien Elsholz stated.
How secretive meetings led to firing of an entire school board tied to polygamy
Transparency issues related to public meetings prompted Utah to remove the entire board at Vanguard Academy, a school with ties to the polygamous Kingston group.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
ksl.com
Utah teacher who said she built classroom for 'nonwhite students' placed on paid leave
MILLCREEK — A newly hired fourth grade teacher at a Utah elementary school is on paid leave after administrators learned of a video posted on her social media account that states she built her classroom for "nonwhite students." According to the video, the William Penn Elementary School teacher said:...
krcgtv.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Salt Lake City
Utah is a popular tourist destination with five national parks in the state. Outdoor sports are another big reason people vacation here, but even repeat visitors may not know Utah’s capital city is a hub for great Asain food. On my visit, I focused on finding the best Korean...
