wach.com
Clarendon County missing woman found safe
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
wach.com
Man dead after Sumter County Crash
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Kershaw County man died in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning. 41-year-old Charles McCray was the only victim in a single-car accident around 11 a.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Officials say McCray was at the intersection of Queen Chapel...
WIS-TV
One dies in Sumter fatal collision
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision. The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road. The coroner says McCray was...
wach.com
Man identified in deadly North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Travis K. Sutton Jr., 20, of Columbia, SC. “We will...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police say they’re not giving up on search for man missing for five years
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say they are not giving up searching for a man who has not been seen in five years. Investigators say Tommy Brailey was last seen driving away from a Wesmark Boulevard nightclub on August 24th 2017. At the time, police say Brailey was...
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
wach.com
Car of suspect in fatal North Pointe Estate shooting released
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are asking for the publics help in identifying a murder suspect possibly driving this car (pictured above) after a fatal shooting at North Pointe Estate. Police believe the car, a 2015 Nissan Altima with license plate UMJ-492, was possibly used in the fatal...
WIS-TV
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
wach.com
Wanted man accused of Rembert attempted murder turns self in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man accused of attempted murder in Rembert has turned himself into police, Sumter County officials said Tuesday. Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say that 19-year-old Daizhan Perry turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a police search for him began earlier this month. Deputies...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month. “We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”
wach.com
Columbia man arrested, suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres Police Officer
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres police officer has been arrested and charged, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Officials say evidence pointed investigators to 19-year-old Ladre Smith, who is believed to have shot at a Forest Acres officer during a traffic stop back in July.
Off-duty NCPD officer involved in crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for NCPD said the crash happened in another jurisdiction. That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was off duty at the […]
wpde.com
7 guns stolen from inside vehicles along 2 Florence streets during break-ins
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Thieves stole seven guns Wednesday after breaking into about 10 cars parked along the 1900 block of West Evans Street and 1700 block of West Palmetto Street in Florence, according to Captain Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said the culprits broke out windows to...
wach.com
Sumter man wanted; connected to multiple car thefts
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter man is wanted in connection to a series of car thefts from a repair business, according to officials on Wednesday. Sumter police say 27-year-old Kingwood Smith Jr., along with several others, is suspected of being involved with car thefts from Performance Collision Center on Broad Road, as well as an apartment break-in at a nearby complex.
Georgetown police investigate shots fired in Dollar Tree parking lot
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday in a parking lot of a Dollar Tree, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Police were called to the parking lot of Dollar Tree and Roses on North Frasier Street after shots were fired, the department said. Both people involved were gone […]
WIS-TV
Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
wach.com
Concerned citizen's call prevents catalytic converter theft, three arrested
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Three men have been arrested after a concerned citizen's call resulted in the prevention of catalytic converter theft, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | Car of suspect in fatal North Pointe Estate shooting released. 57-year-old Tracy Hughes, 35-year-old David Jones, both...
WMBF
Darlington, Lee County traffic slowed after tractor trailer - truck crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic on eastbound I-20 near the Darlington County and Lee County line is slow-moving after a tractor-trailer and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating. No other information is currently available. Avoid the area to avoid delays and for the...
wfxb.com
Death Investigation Underway in Darlington County
An investigation is underway after a body was found last night on Whippoorwill Road outside of Hartsville and Darlington County. Officials are unsure of a cause of death and the homicide team is still investigating. More information is expected to be released today.
