Clarendon County, SC

Comments / 4

Clarendon County missing woman found safe

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Man dead after Sumter County Crash

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Kershaw County man died in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning. 41-year-old Charles McCray was the only victim in a single-car accident around 11 a.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Officials say McCray was at the intersection of Queen Chapel...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
One dies in Sumter fatal collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision. The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road. The coroner says McCray was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Man identified in deadly North Pointe Estates shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Travis K. Sutton Jr., 20, of Columbia, SC. “We will...
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Summerton, SC
County
Clarendon County, SC
Clarendon County, SC
Crime & Safety
Car of suspect in fatal North Pointe Estate shooting released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are asking for the publics help in identifying a murder suspect possibly driving this car (pictured above) after a fatal shooting at North Pointe Estate. Police believe the car, a 2015 Nissan Altima with license plate UMJ-492, was possibly used in the fatal...
COLUMBIA, SC
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
SUMTER, SC
Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Wanted man accused of Rembert attempted murder turns self in

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man accused of attempted murder in Rembert has turned himself into police, Sumter County officials said Tuesday. Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say that 19-year-old Daizhan Perry turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a police search for him began earlier this month. Deputies...
REMBERT, SC
Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month. “We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Off-duty NCPD officer involved in crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for NCPD said the crash happened in another jurisdiction. That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was off duty at the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Sumter man wanted; connected to multiple car thefts

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter man is wanted in connection to a series of car thefts from a repair business, according to officials on Wednesday. Sumter police say 27-year-old Kingwood Smith Jr., along with several others, is suspected of being involved with car thefts from Performance Collision Center on Broad Road, as well as an apartment break-in at a nearby complex.
SUMTER, SC
Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Darlington, Lee County traffic slowed after tractor trailer - truck crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic on eastbound I-20 near the Darlington County and Lee County line is slow-moving after a tractor-trailer and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating. No other information is currently available. Avoid the area to avoid delays and for the...
LEE COUNTY, SC
Death Investigation Underway in Darlington County

An investigation is underway after a body was found last night on Whippoorwill Road outside of Hartsville and Darlington County. Officials are unsure of a cause of death and the homicide team is still investigating. More information is expected to be released today.

Comments / 0

