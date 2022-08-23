ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ODVA seeking volunteers to help veterans learn how to access potential resources

MADRAS, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program who are interested in serving aging veterans. ODVA says the goal of this program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect veterans, primarily seniors, to their earned benefits and other potential resources.
MADRAS, OR
ODFW camera captures wolf returning to den in southwest Oregon

For the first time in modern times, scientists believe they have documented a wolf traveling from California and into Oregon, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Wolf LAS013 was born in Lassen County, California in the northern part of that state. The center said he left his birth pack...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Oregon State Fire Marshal to host town hall meetings

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town halls on development of defensive space standards and giving opportunities for community input. According to the OSFM, they will be working through a public process with the Oregon Defensible Space Code development committee,...
OREGON STATE
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. Options include floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law.
TEXAS STATE
