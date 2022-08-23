Community leaders discuss gun violence

Buy Now The Community Discussion on Gun Violence included panelists, from left, Cathy Taylor, Police Chief Frank Dixon, Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson, Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd and Donna Bloom, director of legal services at Denton County Friends of the Family. During the event on Sunday evening at First United Methodist Church, each discussed how they had been affected by gun violence and how they could improve community safety. Juan Betancourt/DRC

Cathy Taylor recalled how difficult it was to find a support group after her son Cory was shot and murdered in 2013.

Taylor shared details of her son’s death with the crowd gathered for the Community Discussion on Gun Violence at First United Methodist Church on Sunday evening.