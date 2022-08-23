Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:
Month: 12, Day: 5, Year: 32
(Month: twelve; Day: five; Year: thirty-two)
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:
Month: 12, Day: 5, Year: 32
(Month: twelve; Day: five; Year: thirty-two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0