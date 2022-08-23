ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:

Month: 12, Day: 5, Year: 32

(Month: twelve; Day: five; Year: thirty-two)

