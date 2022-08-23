Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Electric vehicle battery plant could bring more than 1600 jobs to St. Joseph County, Ind.
More details have been released on a possible multi-billion-dollar investment for New Carlisle. Ultium Cells LLC representatives spoke at the St. Joseph County Council meeting, outlining their plans for their fourth electric vehicle battery plant. Ultium Cells Pay revealed how many jobs they'd create, what starting wages could be, and...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Boys and Girls Club adds mental health resources with anonymous grant
A new program is providing more mental health resources. The Boys and Girls club of St. Joseph County is making sure its kids and staff have the proper tools for mental health issues. The need for mental health resources is increasing and will now be provided to kids and staff...
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Man arrested in hit and run crash that killed local Catholic priest
A man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a retired Catholic priest Monday night. According to the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor’s office, 47-year-old Shad Michael Jeffrey of South Bend was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash-Fatal. 67-year-old Father Jan Klimczyk, a...
22 WSBT
Deadly dog illness detected in Northern Michigan
An outbreak of a potentially deadly dog illness has been detected in Northern Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the cases were parvovirus. It's an easily spread illness, but an outbreak has not been formally reported in our area. Parvovirus is contagious because of how long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in...
22 WSBT
Indiana Dunes State Park: Swim At Your Own Risk
Porter County, IN — There are only a few weeks remaining in the summer season, so time is running out to hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun. But if your beach plans take you to Indiana Dunes State Park, there will be one important thing missing the rest of the season: lifeguards. This is a problem that has plagued the United States, and at the State Park no lifeguards mean no swimming.
22 WSBT
Friday Night Football Fever: August 25 MHSAA Opening Night
It's a Thursday night edition of Friday Night Football Fever for the beginning of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football season.
22 WSBT
Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
RELATED PEOPLE
22 WSBT
Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend, AAA says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — Gas prices are on the decline. On Tuesday, the national average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.892, according to AAA. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. That...
Comments / 0