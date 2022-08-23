ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

22 WSBT

Deadly dog illness detected in Northern Michigan

An outbreak of a potentially deadly dog illness has been detected in Northern Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the cases were parvovirus. It's an easily spread illness, but an outbreak has not been formally reported in our area. Parvovirus is contagious because of how long...
22 WSBT

Indiana Dunes State Park: Swim At Your Own Risk

Porter County, IN — There are only a few weeks remaining in the summer season, so time is running out to hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun. But if your beach plans take you to Indiana Dunes State Park, there will be one important thing missing the rest of the season: lifeguards. This is a problem that has plagued the United States, and at the State Park no lifeguards mean no swimming.
22 WSBT

Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
22 WSBT

Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend, AAA says

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — Gas prices are on the decline. On Tuesday, the national average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.892, according to AAA. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. That...
