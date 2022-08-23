ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH announce massive US tour

By Fraser Lewry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBgQR_0hRLZQPN00

Alter Bridge have announced a North American tour for early next year, and Wolfgang Van Halen 's Mammoth WVH will be joining them on the bill. Tickets go on general sale on Friday.

The run of 30 dates is divided into two legs, and will begin at the Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa, Florida, on January 25. The first leg will wrap up at The Riviera Theatre in Chicago on February 18, before the tour resumes on March 10 at the Downstream Casino Resort in Quapaw, OK. The final show will take place at the Yaamava Casino Resort in California on April 1.

The opening act on the first leg of the tour will be Christian rockers Red, while the Atlanta-based Pistols At Dawn will join up for the second leg.

"Looking forward to these tours guys," says Van Halen. "Thank you so much for having us!"

The North American shows take place after Alter Bridge complete a European schedule with Halestorm and Mammoth WVH later this year. Full dates below.

Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour 2022

Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 02: Copenhagen Falconer, Denmark
Nov 04: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden
Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 07: Katowice MCK, Poland
Nov 09: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 11: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 12: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic
Nov 14: Budapest Arena, Hungary
Nov 16: Paris Palais Des Sports, France
Nov 18: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain
Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmataz1, Spain
Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 23: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 25: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Nov 26: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia
Nov 28: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 30: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Dec 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Dec 06: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena
Dec 08: Dublin 3 Arena
Dec 09: Manchester AO Arena
Dec 11: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Dec 12: London O2 Arena

Tickets are on sale now .

Alter Bridge & Mammoth WVH Tour 2023

Jan 25: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock, FL
Jan 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL
Jan 28: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA
Jan 30: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN
Feb 01: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ
Feb 02: Huntington The Paramount, NY
Feb 04: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD
Feb 05: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA
Feb 07: Wallingford The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT
Feb 08: Boston Roadrunner, MA
Feb 10: Waterloo Del Lago Casino Resort, NY
Feb 11: Toronto History, ON
Feb 14: Detroit The Fillmore, MI
Feb 15: Indianapolis Murat Theatre At Old National Centre, IN
Feb 17: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, MI
Feb 18: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL
Mar 10: Quapaw Downstream Casino Resort, OK
Mar 11: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland, MO
Mar 14: Chesterfield The Factory, MO
Mar 15: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK
Mar 17: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX
Mar 18: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX
Mar 20: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO
Mar 21: Salt Lake City Union Event Center, UT
Mar 23: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA
Mar 25: Airway Heights Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA
Mar 28: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA
Mar 29: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ
Mar 31: Reno Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall, NV
Apr 01: Highland Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort, CA

