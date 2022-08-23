Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ hints at the imminent MCU arrival of Wolverine, the Thunderbolts, and a certain World War
Welcome to your daily roundup of the biggest Marvel news. This Thursday saw the debut of the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest MCU series to unfold on Disney Plus, which somehow managed to be even more packed with mind-blowing Easter eggs, connections, and potential foreshadowing for the franchise’s future than last week’s premiere.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU theorist believes that She-Hulk will take on an iconic Daredevil foe as a client
We’ve barely scratched the surface of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the series just two episodes in, but fans are already busy predicting the next step for one of its big cameos. The first episode spent most of its time establishing how exactly Jennifer Walters became a Hulk, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans realize how ‘She-Hulk’ revelation brings a whole new meaning to a classic ‘Captain America’ scene
Marvel fans are taking a renewed interest in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger after a new revelation about the character of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, came to light in the first episode of the Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the show,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans are hoping that ‘Thunderbolts’ doesn’t get the ‘Suicide Squad’ treatment
For those who don’t know who The Thunderbolts are, they’re essentially an anti-hero team in the Marvel franchise. And since it was announced that The Thunderbolts will have a film at the end of Phase Five in 2024, fans are praying that this anti-hero film won’t receive the same treatment as another anti-hero film that made its way to the cinema, twice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard
On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans wonder what would happen if ‘Batgirl’ got released and bombed anyway
Everyone, including the American government, are all up in arms after it was announced that Batgirl would be shelved by Warner Bros and DC. But what if it wasn’t? After all, Stephen Hawking believed in alternate universes, so surely there is a world similar to our own that announced the film’s release. What if Batgirl was released, would the film be a success? Or did DC and Warner Bros make the right decision to shelve it because it was going to flop anyway?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fan thinks they’ve found the Guardians of the Galaxy’s successors
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are gearing up for a teary goodbye next year, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was confirmed by director James Gunn to be the final arc in the story of the Guardians. Whether that means the characters will be gone for good, we can’t know for sure, but for the sake of one’s emotions, it’s best to err on the side of caution.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans prove themselves partial to ostentatious armor
The record-smashing premiere of House of the Dragon was a feast for the eyes that saw many fans captivated by the rich details of Daemon Targaryen’s armor. Per Tatler, House of the Dragon costume designer Jany Temime set out to bring a fresh perspective to the visual aspect of the Game of Thrones franchise. Her task was to infuse the costumes with colors from each family’s coat of arms. One of the crowning glories of her designs is Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) suit of armor, a black and red metal masterpiece with a magnificent winged dragon helmet.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC Comics: 10 most powerful villains
It is no secret that the DCEU has become popular given the rise and love of superheroes that has taken the world by storm. Everyone loves to follow a good hero that has their head on straight and saves the day, however with every good superhero comes a powerful villain that the hero needs to defeat. Here are the 10 most powerful villains within the DCEU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bizzare ‘Doctor Strange 2’ theory suggests Mickey Mouse doesn’t exist and the logic is solid
Audiences are still recovery from the madness of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a creative new fan theory has pitched a bizarre new layer to Earth-838. The biggest bits of Multiverse of Madness were the introductions of the Illuminati, Professor X, and Mr. Fantastic to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Earth-838. But, perhaps there’s some even greater reveals that went completely unnoticed by most viewers in the film and it will sound ridiculous: Mickey Mouse does not exist on Earth-838.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ stans ponder how Darth Vader would fare in a duel against other iconic villains
Ever since his reappearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi and performing such jaw-dropping feats as Force-pulling a ship in full thrust, Star Wars fans have once again been reminded of just how badass Darth Vader is. Now, the fandom is asking a very important question: How would the legendary Sith Lord fare if faced with other iconic villains from the Skywalker Saga?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans ponder a reality where Padme survived to see Anakin become Vader
At times like these, Stars Wars needs to produce a ‘What if…?’ series of its own. Especially now, since more content involving past characters is getting produced. Now, another ‘what if’ scenario was proposed to the Star Wars community — what if Padmé Amidala survived and saw Anakin Skywalker turn into Darth Vader?
Comments / 0