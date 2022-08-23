Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Mother arrested for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a mother after she and her two children allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend. The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Carter's...
Guns, narcotics and money seized after shooting in Jeanerette injured two men
Police seize guns and drugs after responding to a shooting that injured two men.
brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers
Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police released pictures of an attacker that attempted to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier in the month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a woman was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. WBRZ spoke with...
wbrz.com
Officers looking for Tanger trio caught stealing almost $7,000 in clothing
GONZALES - Officers are searching for three people seen on camera fleeing from a Tanger store with arms full of stolen clothing. The Gonzales Police Department posted pictures from the security cameras of Ralph Lauren Polo, taken from footage on Sunday, Aug. 21. Officers say the theft happened between 11:55 and 11:58 a.m. that day.
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Former sheriff's son implicated in massive drug bust, loses law enforcement job but avoids arrest
POINTE COUPEE - Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Tuesday that the son of former Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres was implicated in one of the largest drug busts in the parish's history — but he's avoided arrest so far. Last week, State Police touted the bust that...
Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust
Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 22, 2022, that detectives from the Street Crimes Unit aided Probation and Parole agents with a compliance check at a residence in the 12,000 block of Coursey Blvd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest woman for shooting person in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a woman who allegedly shot a person in Livingston Parish Monday morning. Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there is an arrest warrant for Shelby Perritt's involvement in the shooting that happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road.
Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.
brproud.com
Foot chase at local apartment complex ends with seizure of crack pipe and sawed-off shotgun
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a vehicle without a license plate while on patrol this weekend. The officer was in the area of Choctaw Dr. and Plank Rd. when a traffic stop was initiated and ignored by the driver of the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
BRPD officer fired, charged with kidnapping & malfeasance in 2021 traffic stop
BATON ROUGE - A police officer accused of leading a 19-year-old to an abandoned warehouse where he allegedly groped her and threatened to arrest lost his job Wednesday, more than a year after he was placed on paid leave over the allegations. The Baton Rouge Police Department's decision to fire...
Lafayette Police arrest Opelousas man who allegedly exposed himself at restaurant
Man wanted for exposing himself at Lafayette restaurant
brproud.com
BRPD: Tip leads to arrest of man accused of attempted rape at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Thursday arrest of a suspect accused of attempted rape at a BREC park earlier this month. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dominick Moore of Baton Rouge. Police said the attempted rape of a woman...
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
brproud.com
BR Police investigating Brightside area robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the Brightside/Gardere area late Tuesday (August 23) night. According to BRPD, the incident took place in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. At this time,...
Opelousas man arrested following traffic stop; weapons seized
Opelousas Police Department arrested an adult man and a juvenile following a red-light traffic stop earlier this afternoon. An AR-15 Style rifle was seized and both suspects were arrested.
wbrz.com
Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks says she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. Banks are urging other families to be...
Comments / 7