Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO