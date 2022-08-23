ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 7

Related
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Denham Springs, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Officers looking for Tanger trio caught stealing almost $7,000 in clothing

GONZALES - Officers are searching for three people seen on camera fleeing from a Tanger store with arms full of stolen clothing. The Gonzales Police Department posted pictures from the security cameras of Ralph Lauren Polo, taken from footage on Sunday, Aug. 21. Officers say the theft happened between 11:55 and 11:58 a.m. that day.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust

Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 22, 2022, that detectives from the Street Crimes Unit aided Probation and Parole agents with a compliance check at a residence in the 12,000 block of Coursey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Pill#Desertion#Fentanyl#Baton Rouge Deputies#Oxycodone 14#Livingston Parish#Palmwood Court#Xanax#Dcfs#Chil
WAFB

Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

BR Police investigating Brightside area robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the Brightside/Gardere area late Tuesday (August 23) night. According to BRPD, the incident took place in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. At this time,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy