Pets

UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Conversation U.S.

Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose

Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries or certain conditions like cancer. Opioids are also a common drug of abuse. In the U.S., over 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid. Because many patients with depression also experience chronic pain, opioids are often coprescribed with antidepressants like SSRIs. Prior research has shown that certain SSRIs,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

Everything you need to know about crystal meth

Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
HEALTH
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Fentanyl can't cause an overdose through skin, experts say: 5 fentanyl myths, debunked

When people hear about fentanyl, it's often through horror stories of accidental overdoses or first responders being poisoned just by being near the substance. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is stronger than the naturally-occuring heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the years, fentanyl has become more prevalent in the nation's drug supply and has contributed to a rise in overdose deaths. Experts say misinformation about the drug can lead to increased stigma against people who use drugs.
HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Is Meth Addiction?

While some drugs slow down the body, meth speeds it up by triggering a burst of energy and an intense rush of euphoria. It also boosts alertness, reduces appetite, increases activity and talkativeness, and offers a general sense of happiness and well-being. Methamphetamine is sometimes prescribed—in low doses—to treat mental...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Coming wave of opioid overdoses 'will be worse than it's ever been before'

Over the past 21 years of opioid overdose deaths—from prescription drugs to heroin to synthetic and semisynthetic opioids such as fentanyl—geography has played a role in where opioid-involved overdose deaths have occurred, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. But the coming wave will not discriminate between rural and...
HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

How to Start a Drug Detox?

Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/how-to-start-a-drug-detox/. Drug detox is the initial step in the rehabilitation process for addiction recovery. It is typically followed by behavioral treatment, medication, and ongoing support. Drug detox is the process of eliminating toxic chemicals from the body of a substance-dependent patient. It is intended to alleviate withdrawal...
HEALTH
NBC News

Psychedelic drug could help treat addictions, study shows

Two doses of psilocybin pills, along with psychotherapy, helped people with alcohol use disorder reduce drinking for at least eight months after their first treatments, results from the largest clinical trial of its kind show. The theory is that psilocybin makes the brain more malleable. NBC News’ Harry Smith spoke with a few people who participated in the study about their experience.Aug. 24, 2022.
HEALTH
Futurity

Pulled tooth? Non-opioid drug combo may offer pain relief

As the opioid epidemic rages on during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study shows promise for a non-opioid alternative for acute tooth pain. Prescription opioid-involved death rates increased more than 16% from 2019 to 2020, and among all the opioid overdose deaths, prescription opioids represent nearly 18%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Psychedelic drugs take on depression

Mind-altering drugs might provide relief for those who don’t respond to conventional therapies — but does the hype outweigh the hope?. Cassandra Willyard is a science journalist in Madison, Wisconsin. You have full access to this article via your institution. Tom Hendricks lay back on his bed and...
HEALTH
Healthline

Can Drinking Alcohol While Taking Prozac Lead to Liver Damage?

Fluoxetine (Prozac) is a type of depression medication. It belongs to a class of drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Doctors sometimes use Prozac to treat other conditions, such as anxiety. While not common, liver injury. to Prozac use in some people. Alcohol use is another risk factor for...
HEALTH
