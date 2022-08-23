ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

You can help name planets observed by the James Webb Telescope: Here’s how

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Al7t_0hRLYYQy00

(NEXSTAR) – The James Webb Space Telescope has the out-of-this-world honor of observing exoplanetary systems – those outside our solar system – but only we humans get the chance to name the systems.

Webb, the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope, left Earth in December and reached its lookout point 1 million miles away in January. After a lengthy process of aligning mirrors, ensuring the infrared detectors were cold enough to operate, and calibrating other instruments, Webb began peering into the depths of space.

Webb has shared images that went deeper into the cosmos than we’ve ever seen and recently captured a photo offering “a new view” of how a galaxy has changed over billions of years.

The $10 billion telescope isn’t done viewing the depths of space yet. NASA says Webb “has a packed schedule of science programs looking at all kinds of cosmic phenomena, like planets, stars, galaxies, black holes, and more.”

Among its targets are a handful of exoplanetary systems, which are planets that orbit stars that aren’t our sun.

Webb damaged by micrometeoroid hit, NASA report says

A new contest has been launched to name 20 of those exoplanets and their host star.

Earlier this month, the International Astronomical Union announced the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name some of the first exoplanets spotted by Webb. The IAU is responsible for a number of tasks surrounding the world of astronomy but you’re likely most familiar with one in particular – being the international authority for naming celestial bodies and features on them.

The NameExoWorlds contest invites people from around the world to team up for a chance to name the exoplanets discovered by Webb.

To participate, the IAU says you must first “create a team that brings together students and teachers, astronomy enthusiasts, amateur astronomers, and professional astronomers.” You’ll then want to select an exoworld system from this list and propose a name as a team for the exoplanet and star.

You shouldn’t name the system after yourself, your spouse, your pet, or anything else personal in your life. Instead, IAU says names “should be of things, or places of long-standing cultural, historical, or geographical significance, worthy of being assigned to a celestial object.” According to the naming rules , you’ll need two names – one for the exoplanet and one for the star it orbits.

Once you have the names, IAU says to hold an outreach event to educate others about exoplanets. You will then need to submit your proposed name and your outreach activity for evaluation.

Your proposal will go through a two-step process. A national panel will first select one proposal and two backup candidates from their country to be reviewed by the international final selection committee. The final committee will select the best candidates for each system based on the description and meaning behind the name and the outreach activity done by each team.

People react to NASA’s ‘haunting’ noises from a black hole

Teams have until November 11, 2022, to submit their proposals. Voting will be conducted from December until mid-March, with the final results announced on March 20, 2023. Full rules and details for the NameExoWorlds competition can be found here .

Images of Webb’s latest stunning discovery were released Monday. The photos, taken last month, capture unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, who helped lead the observations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Community enjoys Parade of Sail for first day of Tall Ships Erie

The community watched in awe as historic ships came through the canal firing canon shots and waving to the crowds as they sailed. The winds off of Lake Erie filled the sails of seven tall ships as they made their way through the channel along our bayfront to take part in the Parade of Sail, […]
ERIE, PA
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Space Science#The James Webb Telescope#Iau
YourErie

Tax, rent bonus rebates on their way to PA residents

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Elderly and disabled Pennsylvania residents will be receiving a bonus property tax/rent rebate this week. Those rebates will be issued to residents who already filed for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021. These are in addition to what was already received through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. “I am […]
YourErie

Two hospitalized in overnight motorcycle accident in Erie

Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Erie overnight. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 12th Street and Hess Ave. Two people were reportedly on the motorcycle when the driver lost control, crashing the vehicle. Witnesses tell us the man driving and his female passenger were […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How Tall Ships Erie impacts the community

City leaders are saying a festival of this size has a huge impact on the city. This is as thousands of visitors head to the bayfront. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie. Captain Billy Sabatini from the Flagship Niagara League said it’s a chance to highlight […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
YourErie

Watch Live: Parade of Sail kicks off at Tall Ships Erie

The Tall Ships Erie festival kicks off Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. City leaders are expecting large crowds this afternoon and all weekend long for Tall Ships Erie 2022. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie. Mayor Joe Schember said this festival draws a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

A look at the map of Tall Ships

Here is a look at the way Tall Ships will be lining up along Erie’s Bayfront. The dock on the left side is the Bayfront Convention Center. The ships docked there will now be Trinidad, Empire Sandy, Pride of Baltimore II, and the Saint Lawrence II. In the center surrounding Dobbins Landing will be the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP arrests two people suspected of burglarizing garage

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested two people for suspected burglary and other charges on Aug. 21. A PSP trooper had been patrolling the area on Clemens Road in Union Township of Erie County when he noticed “unusual activity” at a residence, a PSP report said. The trooper saw a man and woman allegedly […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City council members claim they did not receive sponsor passes for CelebrateErie

In previous years many City of Erie Governments have received sponsor passes for CelebrateErie. However, some city council members are saying that they did not receive them this year. According to council members, they were not on the list to receive sponsor passes for CelebrateErie this past weekend. Several council members said that this isn’t […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Century-old silver maple tree taken down to prevent damage

A local nature center is removing a silver maple tree that has stood outside its doors for over 100 years. Asbury Woods is removing the tree to prevent possible damage to the grounds or building as silver maple trees are fragile and prone to diseases. The executive director said the tree reached the age where […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Safety measures in place for Tall Ships Erie 2022

Tall Ships Erie officially kicks off Thursday afternoon, and some of the ships are already arriving in Erie. Crews of those ships are busy getting ready for the thousands of visitors expected over the four-day festival. As the ships begin to arrive for the four-day event, a lot has changed since the last Tall Ships […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

What to know before attending Tall Ships Erie

As ships begin to arrive for the four-day event, a lot has changed since the last Tall Ships event. Safety guidelines are being put in place both on the festival grounds and on the water for boaters, along with information on how to get to the event. Tall Ships Erie is only a few hours […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy