ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Public Schools to hold an all staff hiring event today

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be holding an all-staff hiring event today one week after students returned to the classroom. The event will take place at the D.P.S. Community Room on S. Ludlow Street from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. >>Dayton Public superintendent answers charge that first-day school...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Kettering, OH
Education
City
Kettering, OH
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District

A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kettering College#Reading And Writing#Second Language#Adventists#Kettering Health#Ukrainian#Esl
WHIZ

Washington Township Fire Department Hosts “Stop The Bleed”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Washington Township Fire Department hosted ‘Stop The Bleed,’ training Tuesday afternoon. Anyone from the community was welcome to attend and learn potentially life-saving skills. Attendees of the class learned about life-threatening bleeding and how to stop it via applying direct pressure, a tourniquet,...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region

A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
miamivalleytoday.com

Roadcap named editor of Miami Valley Today

TROY — AIM Media Midwest announced Sheryl Roadcap has been named as the editor of the Miami Valley Today. “Local papers are where the public turns to learn what is happening where they live and work,” Roadcap said. “Covering city council, county commissioner, school board and election board meetings, keeping in touch with elected and community leaders, schools and businesses, as well as events and developments in the community, are important for the newspaper to accomplish this.”
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Hines continues a family tradition

GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
WDTN

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.
Government Technology

Are We Ever Going to Have Air Taxis and Flying Cars?

(TNS) — The National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum opened Monday afternoon in Springfield, with leaders of original equipment manufacturers and government gathering to explore how the Miami Valley continues to be a center of gravity for an industry that the state projects will employ 111,000 Ohioans by 2045.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Black Walnut Festival returns for 2022

CAMDEN — During Camden Village Council’s meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4, council received updates from Camden Comeback’s Debbie Mason regarding the 2022 Black Walnut Festival. “I just want to say a big public thank you to the superintendent of Preble Shawnee, Todd Bowling. They are going to...
CAMDEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

A visit to Clear Creek Farm

Jeanne McDonogh, of Sidney, gains a better understanding of Clear Creek Farm as she reads a display at their open house held Tuesday, Aug. 23. The open house was part of “Business After Hours” which was organized by the United Way and the Chamber of Commerce.
SIDNEY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled

Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy