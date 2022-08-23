Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
New mobile health bus helping underserved communities unveiled in Springfield
The James H. Sheehan Health Bus is funded by the Wilson Sheehan Foundation. Kent Youngman, the CEO of Rocking Horse, said the health center teamed up with Second Harvest Foodbank to provide crucial medical services directly to people in need.
Students and financial aid experts react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness
"I think it's really beneficial, I know myself and alot of friends are about to graduate and it’s very stressful thinking about our futures,” said University of Dayton Senior Kayla Lenahan. “This takes a big weight off our shoulders to know this is just one less thing we have to worry about for our futures."
Dayton Public Schools to hold an all staff hiring event today
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be holding an all-staff hiring event today one week after students returned to the classroom. The event will take place at the D.P.S. Community Room on S. Ludlow Street from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. >>Dayton Public superintendent answers charge that first-day school...
I-TEAM: Huber Heights school officials use COVID relief funds for trips, nearly $500 dinner
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Schools said they received a total of $18.8 million dollars in federal COVID relief money. A new investigative report from the Dayton Daily News focuses on how the district spent $36,000 of that money. The DDN said the district spent the money on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
Study: Dayton one of 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is considered to be one of the 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters, according to a new report from the website, Lifehacker.com. >>INITIAL STORY: 15 Memorial Day tornadoes confirmed; EF4 traveled 20 miles, over half-mile wide. It looked at data from the...
Some Dayton Public Schools bus service issues with charter school are resolved, principal says
DAYTON — Complaints about the Dayton Public Schools bus service involving late arrivals and pickups have been mostly resolved, parents and administrators at Horizon Science Academy, a charter school in Dayton, said Wednesday, but now more issues are cropping up. Concerns about what time buses deliver students to the...
dayton.com
Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District
A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Former student speaks at Lakota School Board meeting following incident with member
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota School Board revised its’ policy on school visitors at a meeting Monday night. It’s the same policy that the district said school board member, Darbi Boddy, violated earlier this year. Security footage showed Boddy entering the Liberty Early Childhood Center and...
WHIZ
Washington Township Fire Department Hosts “Stop The Bleed”
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Washington Township Fire Department hosted ‘Stop The Bleed,’ training Tuesday afternoon. Anyone from the community was welcome to attend and learn potentially life-saving skills. Attendees of the class learned about life-threatening bleeding and how to stop it via applying direct pressure, a tourniquet,...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton officials cite 'remarkable' early successes by sending mediators, not police, to some 911 calls
DAYTON, Ohio — When the City of Dayton launched its Mediation Response Unit this spring, the goal was twofold: Cut down on unnecessary police interventions and provide residents with direct and immediate access to services they need. Now, several months into the pilot program, the city has dispatched the...
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamivalleytoday.com
Roadcap named editor of Miami Valley Today
TROY — AIM Media Midwest announced Sheryl Roadcap has been named as the editor of the Miami Valley Today. “Local papers are where the public turns to learn what is happening where they live and work,” Roadcap said. “Covering city council, county commissioner, school board and election board meetings, keeping in touch with elected and community leaders, schools and businesses, as well as events and developments in the community, are important for the newspaper to accomplish this.”
countynewsonline.org
Hines continues a family tradition
GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.
Government Technology
Are We Ever Going to Have Air Taxis and Flying Cars?
(TNS) — The National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum opened Monday afternoon in Springfield, with leaders of original equipment manufacturers and government gathering to explore how the Miami Valley continues to be a center of gravity for an industry that the state projects will employ 111,000 Ohioans by 2045.
Eaton Register Herald
Black Walnut Festival returns for 2022
CAMDEN — During Camden Village Council’s meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4, council received updates from Camden Comeback’s Debbie Mason regarding the 2022 Black Walnut Festival. “I just want to say a big public thank you to the superintendent of Preble Shawnee, Todd Bowling. They are going to...
Sidney Daily News
A visit to Clear Creek Farm
Jeanne McDonogh, of Sidney, gains a better understanding of Clear Creek Farm as she reads a display at their open house held Tuesday, Aug. 23. The open house was part of “Business After Hours” which was organized by the United Way and the Chamber of Commerce.
‘Dad, we did it!’; Woman competes in memory of late father at U.S. Women’s Senior Open
KETTERING — After the passing of her father, a woman is experiencing the dream they shared as a reality. Christine Lindsey said her dad helped her fall in love with golf. “He got me started playing golf when I was 8 years old” Lindsey said. She admits, it...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled
Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
Comments / 0