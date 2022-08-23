Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
No.18 Stars start extended home stay with win over Artesians
BEDFORD – Take off the shoes, stay a while. No.18 Bedford North Lawrence is setting up camp at Otis Park for an extended stay. For the next four weeks, save for a rescheduled match at Springs Valley, the Stars will play exclusively on their home course. They started the unusual and lengthy homestand with a victory over Martinsville on Thursday afternoon.
wbiw.com
Stars roll past short-handed Brown County
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, mired in a three-match skid, got a shot to cure its ills. Confidence is a great antidote for just about anything. The Stars swept to a 5-0 victory over short-handed Brown County on the asphalt proving ground at BNL. The Eagles had only four available players, forfeited two matches, and won only five games on the three contested courts.
wbiw.com
Stars seek a true victory, not a ‘moral’ one, as they face Bloomington North in Week 2
BEDFORD – Legendary college coach Bobby Bowden did not subscribe to the concept of “moral victories” during his career at Florida State. Those things, he proclaimed, are forgotten. And that’s true. Nobody pens epic poems or memorable songs about “almost.”. Bedford North Lawrence believes in...
Southside Times
Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach
Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program. Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and...
wbiw.com
JC hitters put on a show during sweep of Stars
BEDFORD – From the word ‘go,’ Jennings County got in the flow, put on a hitting show, and kept a struggling foe low. The Panthers, displaying power and formidable hitters up front, had streaks of untouchable scoring in all three sets while pushing past the Stars on Thursday night. Add in some communication breakdowns on the BNL side, and the finish result was a 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 Jennings victory.
wbiw.com
Bloomfield edges BNL in five-set thriller
BLOOMFIELD – Bloomfield won a tight fifth set to fend off Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Tuesday night. The Cardinals recorded a thrilling 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 16-25, 15-12 victory as the Stars slipped to 0-5. “A heart-wrenching loss,” BNL coach Whitney Carroll said. “We knew...
wbiw.com
BNL battles to first-ever deadlock with nemesis Bloomington South
BEDFORD – When is a tie actually a win? When it comes against a rival that has dominated like a heartless, cruel Targaryen tyrant on the throne. For Bedford North Lawrence, the only thing sweeter than being equal with nemesis Bloomington South – ranked No.18 in Class 3A – would be being better.
purduesports.com
Baseball Welcomes Talented Group of Newcomers Into Program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – With classes underway for the new semester and school year, Purdue baseball is excited to welcome a group of 19 newcomers into the program in preparation for the 2023 season in the spring. The Boilermakers are slated to begin their fall practice calendar in September....
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
Hoosier Favorite No. 42? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 42. Hoosier favorite? Every day we're going to give you four choices along with a short player bio ...
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
wbiw.com
Kaedyn Bennett named BNL Genius Jock, presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward
BEDFORD – Kaedyn Bennett, son of Bryce and Marci Bennett has been named the Genius Jock at Bedford North Lawrence for the month of August, presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Kaedyn is a Senior at BNL and a three-sport athlete in...
wbiw.com
Terry Cole Field sees the first sections of turf installed as part of the Capital Project
MITCHELL – The first steps in the future of Football at Mitchell High School and the Capital Project were taken, as the first sections of the artificial turf were laid down at Terry Cole Field Tuesday afternoon. Following supply chain delays, the start of the football season had to...
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Bryon Scott Tumey
Bryon Scott Tumey, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Born December 9, 1964, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of John Tilford and Carolyn Mae (Pridemore) Tumey. He married Becky Deckard on April 27, 1985, and she survives. He was a waste-water plant maintenance worker for the City of Bedford.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Jeff Gordon stepping out of retirement to race in IMS road course Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is briefly stepping out of retirement to compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course over Labor Day weekend. Gordon will race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
Inside Indiana Business
Fieldhouse project advances in Columbus
Columbus city officials have decided to spend $30,000 to hire a consultant to help develop business strategies for the new NexusPark fieldhouse. The Republic reports the Columbus Board of Works has approved the agreement with Indianapolis-based Legacy Sports Group. The four-month-long contract is for management consultant services for the fieldhouse’s...
Alcohol, weather factored into crash that killed Indiana State football players
Alcohol consumption and poor visibility caused by rain were factors in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others.
