Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

'Mega' job fair in Louisville helps connect job seekers to openings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth Job News USA 'Mega' job fair in Louisville took place Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium. Over 60 employers set up booths at the fair, the maximum amount allowed at the event. Jordan Harvey of Job News USA says, this just further shows that the market is currently in favor of job seekers.
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
City
wdrb.com

Showtime Cinemas in Radcliff to permanently close Aug. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Showtime Cinemas, a community staple in Radcliff for decades, will soon close for good. A Facebook post says the last day will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Anyone with passes to Showtime Cinemas will be able to use those at the Movie Palace in Elizabethtown. Showtime is...
wdrb.com

Business, bourbon are booming in Shelbyville as city invests in growth

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky, Shelby County wants to be a destination. The economy is booming in Shelbyville, and Mayor David Eaton is welcoming new businesses. "People are excited," he said. "We've got a lot of people that are interested in being in downtown...
wdrb.com

Loans approved to assist housing developments near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of new housing developments could bring 115 apartments near downtown Louisville. The Downtown Housing Assistance Loan Fund approved $1.92 million for two projects. The first project is in the Audubon Building on Lytle Street in the Portland neighborhood. Developers plan to turn it into...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
wdrb.com

Hotel plan at 2nd and Market revived under new flag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track with changes from the original proposal three years ago. Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room Canopy by Hilton...
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
wdrb.com

After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
wdrb.com

Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
macaronikid.com

East Louisville Area Fall Consignment Sales, 2022

Consignment Sale time is a fun time in the Louisville, Kentucky, Oldham County, Kentucky, and surrounding areas! There are many to choose from this fall! Find them and lots more local events on our Event Calendar. Sign up HERE to receive the Event Calendar and more from Macaroni Kid Louisville East in your email every week for free!
Wave 3

JCPS bus delays impacting student’s attendance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two weeks into the school year, JCPS is still trying to solve its bus driver shortage. The district’s bus delay website shows some buses are running up to 90 minutes late. One family has had enough. “The bus is supposed to pick him up at...
