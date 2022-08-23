Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
'Mega' job fair in Louisville helps connect job seekers to openings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth Job News USA 'Mega' job fair in Louisville took place Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium. Over 60 employers set up booths at the fair, the maximum amount allowed at the event. Jordan Harvey of Job News USA says, this just further shows that the market is currently in favor of job seekers.
WHAS 11
Kentucky's first heart hospital dedicated in Louisville
The heart hospital is located at UofL's Jewish Hospital. Leaders say they hired 300 physicians to tackle anything from preventative health to heart replacement.
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
wdrb.com
UofL officially opens Kentucky's first-ever heart hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Located in the heart of downtown Louisville, Jewish Hospital has been treating patients since 1905. And now, 117 years later, it's home to the state's first-ever heart hospital. UofL Health-Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital officially welcomed its first patients Thursday. The hospital is 15 stories and...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
wdrb.com
South Korean company plans $50 million plant in Elizabethtown, creating 93 'high-wage' jobs
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
wdrb.com
Showtime Cinemas in Radcliff to permanently close Aug. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Showtime Cinemas, a community staple in Radcliff for decades, will soon close for good. A Facebook post says the last day will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Anyone with passes to Showtime Cinemas will be able to use those at the Movie Palace in Elizabethtown. Showtime is...
wdrb.com
Business, bourbon are booming in Shelbyville as city invests in growth
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky, Shelby County wants to be a destination. The economy is booming in Shelbyville, and Mayor David Eaton is welcoming new businesses. "People are excited," he said. "We've got a lot of people that are interested in being in downtown...
wdrb.com
Loans approved to assist housing developments near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of new housing developments could bring 115 apartments near downtown Louisville. The Downtown Housing Assistance Loan Fund approved $1.92 million for two projects. The first project is in the Audubon Building on Lytle Street in the Portland neighborhood. Developers plan to turn it into...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
wdrb.com
Hotel plan at 2nd and Market revived under new flag
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track with changes from the original proposal three years ago. Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room Canopy by Hilton...
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
wdrb.com
After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
wdrb.com
Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
macaronikid.com
East Louisville Area Fall Consignment Sales, 2022
Consignment Sale time is a fun time in the Louisville, Kentucky, Oldham County, Kentucky, and surrounding areas! There are many to choose from this fall! Find them and lots more local events on our Event Calendar. Sign up HERE to receive the Event Calendar and more from Macaroni Kid Louisville East in your email every week for free!
'I'm not coming back here'; McDonald's customers react to seeing kids behind counter in Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers spoke out Wednesday after witnessing kids behind the counter at a Louisville McDonald's restaurant. Nathan Pitts and his girlfriend, Annette Cardwell, said they go to the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard often. However, they said Sunday night was their first time seeing underage kids inside. "It...
Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
WLKY.com
Family confirms remains found in Butchertown were that of missing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man missing for months says the coroner confirmed to them that their loved one was found dead. DeJuan Floyd says he is still processing the events of Sunday morning. That's when he found the remains of his brother, David Floyd, hidden under...
Wave 3
JCPS bus delays impacting student’s attendance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two weeks into the school year, JCPS is still trying to solve its bus driver shortage. The district’s bus delay website shows some buses are running up to 90 minutes late. One family has had enough. “The bus is supposed to pick him up at...
