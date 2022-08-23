ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

13 WHAM

Body found near Hemlock Lake confirmed to be missing Penfield man

Canadice, N.Y. — A body found in the woods east of Hemlock Lake last week was that of a missing Penfield man, according to police. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that Nicholas Biermann, 32, was found dead Wednesday. Biermann had been reported missing Aug. 22 after he...
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of raping girl at Canandaigua motel

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man from Farmington is accused of raping an underage girl at a motel in Canandaigua. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Lee Owen Morgan had sex with a girl under age 17 Friday at the D&D Motel on Lakeshore Drive. Morgan had been...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate gunpoint carjacking

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating an armed carjacking robbery that happened late Sunday night in the city. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to Riverferry Way for the report of a carjacking robbery. When police arrived to the area, they learned the victims had just arrived to their...
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Springwater, NY
City
Penfield, NY
Penfield, NY
Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

Home struck multiple times by gunfire on Jefferson, Frost Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident where an occupied home was struck by gunfire overnight. Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Jefferson and Frost Avenue. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Two woman injured in a pair of shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening. Officer say the first happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Elk Hotel on North Clinton Avenue. Officers found a 32-year-old woman who was shot at least once in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Animals saved from house fire on Garson Avenue in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — RFD is investigating a house fire on Garson Avenue on Sunday evening. Crews responded to a fire on Garson Avenue around 6:30 p.m., with heavy smoke coming from the basement near the dryer. The fire was quickly put out, but not before contents in the basement...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Dirt biker in critical condition after crash on Upper Falls Blvd

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Upper Falls Blvd and Joseph Ave for a motor vehicle crash involving a dirt bike around 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers say it was learned that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound on Upper Falls Blvd...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

21-year-old man recovering after being shot near St. Paul Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The 21-year-old man had been shot at least least once. His injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time. Police say the victim reported that the incident occurred...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot and killed on Cedarwood Terrace Saturday morning

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street for the report of a man shot around 5:11 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 20's who had been shot. The victim had been shot at least once and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man stopped for bringing gun into Rochester airport

Rochester, N.Y. — The Transportation Security Administration found a gun in a man's carry-on bag at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Saturday. The .45 caliber firearm was not loaded, according to the TSA, but was packed alongside a large envelope containing 18 bullets, along with an empty magazine.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating early-morning shooting, crash

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that occurred near Strong Memorial Hospital overnight. Police say a 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 1:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound. They say the victim was uncooperative and offered different, and ultimately false, information about where he had been shot. Police determined that it happened on Mount Hope Avenue near Lattimore Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Sinking boat draws rescue attempt

Greece, N.Y. — Rescue crews responded to reports of a sinking boat on Lake Ontario in Greece Friday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard found the 27-foot vessel with just the bow sticking out of the water just west of Island Cottage Road. The Coast Guard, as well as other...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating two shootings in the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
ROCHESTER, NY

