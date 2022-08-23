Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Body found near Hemlock Lake confirmed to be missing Penfield man
Canadice, N.Y. — A body found in the woods east of Hemlock Lake last week was that of a missing Penfield man, according to police. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that Nicholas Biermann, 32, was found dead Wednesday. Biermann had been reported missing Aug. 22 after he...
13 WHAM
Man accused of raping girl at Canandaigua motel
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man from Farmington is accused of raping an underage girl at a motel in Canandaigua. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Lee Owen Morgan had sex with a girl under age 17 Friday at the D&D Motel on Lakeshore Drive. Morgan had been...
Rochester man shot, killed on Cedarwood Terr.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate gunpoint carjacking
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating an armed carjacking robbery that happened late Sunday night in the city. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to Riverferry Way for the report of a carjacking robbery. When police arrived to the area, they learned the victims had just arrived to their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Home struck multiple times by gunfire on Jefferson, Frost Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident where an occupied home was struck by gunfire overnight. Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Jefferson and Frost Avenue. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Two woman injured in a pair of shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening. Officer say the first happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Elk Hotel on North Clinton Avenue. Officers found a 32-year-old woman who was shot at least once in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
13 WHAM
Animals saved from house fire on Garson Avenue in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD is investigating a house fire on Garson Avenue on Sunday evening. Crews responded to a fire on Garson Avenue around 6:30 p.m., with heavy smoke coming from the basement near the dryer. The fire was quickly put out, but not before contents in the basement...
RPD: 2 women shot within minutes of each other in Rochester
Investigators said that it doesn't appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest Farmington man accused of raping underaged girl
The man was arrested shortly after the allegations were brought up to police on August 26.
13 WHAM
Dirt biker in critical condition after crash on Upper Falls Blvd
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Upper Falls Blvd and Joseph Ave for a motor vehicle crash involving a dirt bike around 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers say it was learned that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound on Upper Falls Blvd...
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The...
WHEC TV-10
30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Horse from Farmington injured after escaping onto the Thruway Saturday
Farmington, N.Y. — We promise: we're not horsing around. A horse from a nearby farm made its way onto the Thruway in the town of Farmington and was obstructing traffic on Saturday. The longest traffic back-up was approximately two miles. Troopers arrived on the scene to ensure traffic safety...
13 WHAM
21-year-old man recovering after being shot near St. Paul Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The 21-year-old man had been shot at least least once. His injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time. Police say the victim reported that the incident occurred...
13 WHAM
Man shot and killed on Cedarwood Terrace Saturday morning
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street for the report of a man shot around 5:11 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 20's who had been shot. The victim had been shot at least once and...
13 WHAM
Man stopped for bringing gun into Rochester airport
Rochester, N.Y. — The Transportation Security Administration found a gun in a man's carry-on bag at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Saturday. The .45 caliber firearm was not loaded, according to the TSA, but was packed alongside a large envelope containing 18 bullets, along with an empty magazine.
Shooting, car crash near Strong Memorial Hospital
It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating early-morning shooting, crash
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that occurred near Strong Memorial Hospital overnight. Police say a 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 1:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound. They say the victim was uncooperative and offered different, and ultimately false, information about where he had been shot. Police determined that it happened on Mount Hope Avenue near Lattimore Road.
13 WHAM
Sinking boat draws rescue attempt
Greece, N.Y. — Rescue crews responded to reports of a sinking boat on Lake Ontario in Greece Friday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard found the 27-foot vessel with just the bow sticking out of the water just west of Island Cottage Road. The Coast Guard, as well as other...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating two shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
Comments / 0